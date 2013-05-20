Image copyright AP Image caption Mr Musharraf has described all the cases against him as politically motivated

Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf has been granted bail in the case of the assassination of the former prime minister, Benazir Bhutto.

He is accused of failing to ensure her security after she returned from self-imposed exile in 2007. His government blamed her killing on the Taliban.

He is under house arrest, but will not be able to leave his home because he faces several other charges.

But correspondents say this move could signal that pressure on him is easing.

Earlier this month he was arrested for the murder of a Baloch tribal leader, Nawab Akbar Bugti. Observers say he is now more likely to be granted bail in that case as well.

Last month he was arrested over his attempt to sack the entire higher judiciary in November 2007. The complainant in that case withdrew his petition last week.

Mr Musharraf has dismissed all the cases against him as politically motivated.

Nevertheless last month he was barred from travelling abroad by the Supreme Court, after lawyers filed a petition demanding he be tried for high treason over the imposition of emergency rule in 2007.

The caretaker government refused to charge him in that case saying the matter should be dealt with by Pakistan's next elected government.

'Pack of lies'

Mr Musharraf seized power in a coup in 1999 and ruled the country for nine years before being ousted in polls and ultimately leaving the country to live in self-imposed exile in Dubai and London.

He returned to Pakistan in the hope that he could lead his party into elections, but he was disqualified from standing and found himself under house arrest before elections got under way.

Ms Bhutto's assassination at an election rally in Rawalpindi in December 2007 was blamed by his government on the Taliban.

A 2010 UN report said Benazir Bhutto's death could have been prevented and that Mr Musharraf's government failed to provide enough protection - at the time his aides dismissed the report as a "pack of lies".