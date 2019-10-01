Taiwan profile - Media
The media environment in Taiwan is among the freest in Asia and is extremely competitive.
Outlets "reflect a diversity of views and report aggressively on government policy", says Freedom House.
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says Beijing exerts pressure on Taiwanese media owners, and that Taiwanese journalists "are suffering from a very polarised media environment dominated by sensationalism and the pursuit of profit".
The main terrestrial TV networks tend to be politically partisan. Multichannel satellite and cable TV are very popular.
There are more than 170 radio stations, many of them with specific music formats. Phone-in programmes are particularly popular.
There are hundreds of newspapers, all privately-owned.
There were more than 22 million internet users - nearly 93% of the population - by December 2018 (InternetWorldStats.com). Facebook and messaging platform Line are leading social media destinations.
A 2019 Hootsuite/We Are Social survey found that 99% of Taiwanese internet users accessed a social network or a messaging platform at least once a month. Facebook was the most used social platform and Line was the most-used messaging app.
The press
United Daily News - Chinese-language
China Times - Chinese-language daily
The Liberty Times - Chinese-language daily
Taipei Times - English-language daily
Taiwan News - English-language daily
Television
China Television Company (CTV) - commercial
Chinese Television System (CTS)
Taiwan Television Enterprise (TTV) - commercial
Formosa Television (FTV) - commercial
Public Television Service (PTS) - non-profit public broadcaster
Radio
Broadcasting Corporation of China (BCC) - national and regional networks
CBS-Radio Taiwan International - national broadcaster; also beams services to mainland China and the rest of the world in various languages and Chinese dialects
International Community Radio Taipei (ICRT) - English-language FM station
News agency/internet
Focus Taiwan - English-language service of state-run Central News Agency (CNA)