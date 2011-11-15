Papua New Guinea media guide
- Published
Radio is important in Papua New Guinea, which has scattered, isolated settlements and low levels of literacy. The government operates a national network and provincial stations.
"The media sector is relatively underdeveloped and struggles to inform the country's inhabitants, who speak at least 80 different languages," says Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
Journalists can face intimidation, direct threats, censorship, lawsuits and bribery attempts as well as direct interference.
In 2022, the entire EMTV newsroom was fired after walking out in response to a decision to suspend its head of news and current affairs, "for 'insubordination' - running stories that annoyed a government minister," says RSF.
Television coverage is limited mainly to Port Moresby and the provincial capitals.
The country's two daily newspapers are foreign-owned. The private press, including weeklies and monthlies, reports on corruption and other sensitive matters.
The Australian Broadcasting Cooperation (ABC) is the only foreign news organisation to have a permanent base in the capital, Port Moresby.
BBC World Service (106.7) and Radio Australia broadcast on FM in the capital.
There were 1.09 million internet users by July 2022, comprising 11% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). There is a lively blog scene.
Press
Television
Radio
- National Broadcasting Corporation - state-run
- FM100 - private, commercial
- Nau FM - private, commercial