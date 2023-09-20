MohBad: Nigerian fans demand justice after Afrobeat star's death
- Published
Hundreds of fans of Afrobeats star MohBad, who died last week, have taken to the streets of Ibadan and Asaba in Nigeria, calling for justice.
It follows similar protests and an outpouring of grief in other cities across southern Nigeria this week.
The 27-year-old singer, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Aloba, died in hospital in Lagos. The exact circumstances of his death have not been made public.
The Lagos state governor to promise a thorough investigation.
On Tuesday, Babajide Sanwo-Olu tweeted that he had invited the country's secret police to help find out what had happened to Mohbad, asking anyone with information to come forward - but urging his fans to refrain from making inflammatory statements.
A special investigative team has been set up and the body of the singer is to be exhumed for an autopsy.
The hashtag #justiceformohbad has been trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, since the musician's death on Tuesday 12 September.
With emotions running high, some tributes have suggested the singer had been bullied within the music industry.
Outrage has particularly been directed at his former boss, Naira Marley, with whom he had feuded after he split from the Nigerian musician's label - Marlian Records - last year.
Marley himself has also called for a thorough investigation into MohBad's death and pledged to assist with "uncovering any foul play or injustice".