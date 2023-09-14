Nigeria hit by widespread blackouts in 'total system collapse'
- Published
Nigeria has been hit by widespread power cuts following a "total system collapse", electricity distribution companies say.
Levels of power being generated fell to zero megawatts early on Thursday.
Some supplies have been restored but only a tiny fraction of normal consumption in Africa's most populous country.
Power supplies are often erratic in Nigeria, despite its role as a major oil and gas producer.
The West African country's grid collapsed at least four times in 2022 - authorities blamed this on technical problems.
The theoretical maximum amount of energy Nigeria could produce is 12,500MW, but the country normally produces a quarter of that, the Reuters news agency reports.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.