Army officers say they are taking power in Gabon
Army officers have appeared on national television in Gabon to say they have taken power.
They said they were annulling the results of Saturday's election, in which President Ali Bongo was declared the winner.
The electoral commission said Mr Bongo had won just under two-thirds of the votes in an election the opposition argued was fraudulent.
His overthrow would end his family's 53-year hold on power in Gabon.
