Niger: US announces partial evacuation of embassy
The United States has ordered the partial evacuation of its embassy in Niger following last week's coup.
Hundreds of foreign nationals have already been evacuated from the country, and on Sunday the French embassy was attacked by protesters.
Coup leader Abdourahamane Tchiani has warned against "any interference in the internal affairs" of his country.
Niger is a significant uranium producer and lies on a key migration route to North Africa and the Mediterranean.
US state department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that, despite the partial evacuation, the country's embassy in the capital Niamey would remain open.
"We remain committed to the people of Niger and our relationship with the people of Niger and we remain diplomatically engaged at the highest levels," he said.