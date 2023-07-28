Niger coup: General Tchiani declares himself leader
General Abdourahmane Tchiani has declared himself the new leader of Niger after a dramatic coup.
Also known as Omar Tchiani, he staged a takeover which started on Wednesday when the presidential guards unit he led seized the country's leader.
This shatters Niger's first peaceful and democratic transition since independence in 1960.
President Mohamed Bazoum is thought to be in good health, and still held captive by his own guards.
The coup has been roundly condemned by international actors including the African Union, West African regional bloc (Ecowas), the EU, and the UN.
Gen Tchiani, 62, has been in charge of the presidential guard since 2011, and was promoted to the rank of general in 2018 by former President Mahamadou Issoufou.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.