Kenya lorry crash: Dozens killed after truck loses control
At least 48 people have been killed in a road accident at a busy junction in Kenya, police and witnesses say.
It happened after a lorry carrying a shipping container lost control at Londiani Junction, near the western town of Kericho, local media reports.
Police commander Geoffrey Mayek said 30 others were seriously injured but admitted the number "could be more".
He also raised concerns that "one or two" people could still be trapped underneath the toppled-over vehicle.
The town's governor, Dr Erick Mutai, described the incident as a "dark moment" for Kericho.
"My heart is crushed," he said in a Facebook post, adding that the necessary emergency services had been deployed to the scene.
Heavy rains are thought to be hindering rescue operations, according to various local outlets.
The cause of the crash has not yet been disclosed.