Sudan media guide
- Published
Short-lived media liberalisation and social reforms followed the removal in 2019 of long-serving authoritarian President Omar al-Bashir.
But a coup in October 2021 entrenched military rule and led to a reversal in civic and media freedoms.
Historically, restrictive legislation has limited access to information and the operation of independent media.
Newspapers continue to publish critical commentary but the quality of production has fallen due to financial pressures and competition from social media.
Internet and social media restrictions have failed to stem anti-junta movements who use online tools to mobilise regular popular protests.
State media have progressively reverted to largely ignoring opposition activities and generally toeing the military authorities' line.
There has also been a major crackdown on journalists, local and international media organisations, and punitive laws have been enacted to silence critics of the junta.
The information ministry runs state TV and radio. Satellite TV is widely watched and pan-Arab stations are popular.
Radio is very popular. The state runs the main networks and there is a handful of private FM radios - most of them focusing on entertainment or Islam.
Netherlands-based Radio Dabanga aims to reach listeners in Darfur via shortwave. Radio Tamazuj, also operating from the Netherlands, targets audiences on the Sudan-South Sudan border.
There were 13.1 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 29% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).
Press/Online
- Al-Intibaha - daily, was owned by Al-Tayyib Mustafa uncle of former President Bashir, now said to be owned by Rapid Support Forces (RSF)
- Al-Ra'y al-Amm (The Public Opinion) - private, daily
- Al-Taghyir - opposition-leaning news website
- Al-Jareeda (The Newspaper) - daily broadsheet, censored during Bashir's rule for provocative reporting
- Al-Sudani - daily broadsheet owned by Jamal al-Wali, a businessman with ties to former president Bashir
- Al-Dar - popular tabloid daily, known for its sensationalist headlines
- Al-Sayha - owned-by the Rapid Support Forces
- Sudan Tribune - English-language news site, based in France
- Sawt al-Hamish - private news website
Television
- Al-Shuruq (Sunrise) - private, via satellite, initially based in Dubai in 2022 it opened office and studios in Khartoum
- Blue Nile TV - semi-official entertainment channel, jointly owned by private shareholders and the state, via satellite
- Sudania 24 - private, via satellite
- Omdurman TV - private, via satellite, based in UAE
- Sudan TV - government-run, also available via satellite
Radio
- Hala FM - private, music-based Khartoum station
- Capital FM - private, Khartoum English-language station
- Radio Dabanga - operated by Dutch NGO, targets Darfur
- Radio Tamazuj - Netherlands-based, for Sudan/South Sudan border area
- Sudan Radio - government-run, national and regional networks in Arabic, English and other languages
News agency
- Sudan News Agency (Suna) - state-run, in Arabic, English and French, since the 2021 coup, its reporting has had a pro-junta slant