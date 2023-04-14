Guinea media guide
Several dozen newspapers publish regularly in Guinea, though most have small circulations. More than 60 private radio stations and some private television stations compete with the state broadcaster. Most of the population accesses information through radio.
Media pluralism is a reality in Guinea, and journalists enjoy a degree of freedom of expression. But the civilian government often failed to uphold this standard in practice.
It remains to be seen if the transitional government, installed after the September 2021 coup, will deliver on freedom of the press issues.
There were 2.5 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 18% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).
Press/online
- Horoya - government-owned daily
- Le Lynx - satirical weekly
- Le Diplomate
- MediaGuinee.com
- GuineeNews.org - Canada-based website
Television
Radio
- Radiodiffusion-Television Guineenne (RTG) - state-run, in French, English and vernacular languages; operates Radio Rurale community stations
- Radio Nostalgie Guinea - private
- Liberte FM - private
- Soleil FM - private
- Familia FM - private
