Oscar Pistorius denied parole in South Africa
- Published
Oscar Pistorius, the former Paralympian who murdered his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013, has been denied parole in South Africa.
The 36-year-old had been seeking early release after serving half of his 13-year sentence.
Ms Steenkamp's mother, who appeared before the parole board, said she opposed his release as she felt Pistorius was not remorseful.
The prison authorities said the matter would be considered again next year.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
