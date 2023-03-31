Oscar Pistorius denied parole in South Africa
Oscar Pistorius, the former Paralympian who murdered his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, has been denied parole in South Africa.
The 36-year-old had been seeking early release 10 years after the Valentine's Day shooting.
But the prison authorities said he had not served enough time and they would consider the matter again next year.
Ms Steenkamp's mother, who appeared before the parole board, had opposed any move to free him.
The six-time Paralympic gold medallist has expressed his deep remorse for killing his girlfriend in 2013, but continues to maintain he shot her by mistake, believing she was a robber.
"I don't believe Oscar is remorseful… or rehabilitated," June Steenkamp had said before the hearing at Atteridgeville prison, a low-security facility outside the city of Pretoria.
Prisoners become eligible for parole in South Africa after serving half of their sentence.
Correspondents say confusion over the timing of his sentence comes as he was sentenced twice and spent time under house arrest.
Pistorius was initially found guilty of culpable homicide, but on appeal by the prosecutor he was convicted of murder, on the grounds that he must have known his actions - shooting three times through a locked bathroom door in his Pretoria home - would lead to the death of whoever was on the other side.