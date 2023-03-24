Africa's week in pictures: 17 - 23 March 2023

Africa's week in pictures: 17 - 23 March 2023Published31 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingA selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Tunisians are celebrating their independence day on Monday as hundreds take to the streets in Tunis. It comes amid a backdrop of fear among sub-Saharan Africans in the country, who say they have been the target of racism after a speech by President Kais Saied who said they were trying to change Tunisia's demographics...Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, There is more patriotic cheer on Sunday, as this woman celebrates Tunisia's National Day of Traditional Attire, which seeks to preserve the culture of the nation...Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, This woman is also celebrating the same day.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The fashion stakes remain high in Rabat, as Queen Maxima of The Netherlands visits Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco in her residence on Wednesday...Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Queen Maxima also visits a market during her Morocco trip, which she made as part of her role as a United Nations envoy.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, There are scenes of smoke and flames as these people take to the streets of Nairobi to protest against Kenyan President William Ruto's government on Monday. Opposition leader Raila Odinga called for the protests and says the elections last year were stolen from him, despite the judiciary deciding otherwise...Image source, EPAImage caption, This opposition supporter looks on during the same protests as he carries a sack of stones on his head. Mr Odinga also accuses the government of failing to respond to the cost-of-living crisis.Image source, EPAImage caption, In Nigeria, there are gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections on Saturday, as this woman rings her bell outside a polling unit in Lagos. Despite the vibrant scenes here, BBC Pidgin reported a high level of voter apathy.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Over in Rwanda's capital, Kigali, these people are dancing during a Commonwealth event on Sunday.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, These people are getting water from a well in Dakar, Senegal, a few days before the annual World Water Day, held to raise awareness about what the UN describes as a water crisis.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, It is the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan on Wednesday and these Egyptians are praying in Cairo's Amr bin As mosque. During Ramadan Muslims are required to fast from food and liquids during daylight hours...Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The spirit of Ramadan is also seen in Libya on the same day, as these Ramadan lanterns are lit up, a tradition of the holy month.Image source, AFPImage caption, Meanwhile, on Friday in Mauritania, these men are entering their mosque in Chinguetti.Image source, AFPImage caption, There are smiles in Nairobi, as Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala embraces his wife and fellow sprinter Laventa Omanyala on her birthday. Images subject to copyright.Related TopicsPhotographyAround the BBCAfrica Today podcastsThe Comb podcasts