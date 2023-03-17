Africa's week in pictures: 10-16 March

Africa's week in pictures: 10-16 MarchPublished19 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingA selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:Image source, EPAImage caption, Puppeteers parade in Tunisia's capital on Saturday to mark the opening of a festival...Image source, EPAImage caption, More than 100 puppeteers are performing at the week-long show under the theme Puppets, Art and Life.Image source, EPAImage caption, While a member of the Moroccan Circus shows his skills in Ivory Coast's main city Abidjan on Wednesday. Artists from 10 countries are putting on shows in the city.Image source, EPAImage caption, In South Africa's main city Johannesburg on Saturday, the Glow Fest is held amidst the country's worst-ever power cuts, as people stay without electricity for up to 10 hours a day...Image source, EPAImage caption, The festival showcases more than 50 wildlife displays put together from more than 2,000 lanterns and 100,000 energy-efficient LED lightbulbs.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, While on the same day, this young boy is painted in powder at a temple in Johannesburg during the Hindu festival of Holi, to celebrate spring, love, and new life...Image source, InphoImage caption, A similar festival takes place the next day at the Sikh Union Club in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Nigerian singer Tems makes her debut appearance at the Oscars on Sunday. She told a magazine that her outfit was intended to send the message that "Yes, yes, I am here!" But some complained that those sitting behind her during the ceremony couldn't see.Image source, ReutersImage caption, In Malawi's main city Blantyre on Wednesday, mourners attend the funeral of 21 of the more than 200 people who died in floods and landslides caused by Tropical Storm Freddy.Image source, ReutersImage caption, In Ghana's Cape Volta region on Tuesday, troops from Cape Verde take part in counter-terrorism training organised by the US.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, On the same day, this aerial view shows newly built houses and construction sites on the outskirts of Mauritania's capital, Nouakchott, which is on the edge of the Sahara Desert. Images subject to copyright.Related TopicsPhotographyAround the BBCAfrica Today podcastsThe Comb podcasts