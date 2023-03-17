Africa's week in pictures: 10-16 March

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:

Puppeteers parade in Tunisia's capital on Saturday to mark the opening of a festival...
More than 100 puppeteers are performing at the week-long show under the theme Puppets, Art and Life.
While a member of the Moroccan Circus shows his skills in Ivory Coast's main city Abidjan on Wednesday. Artists from 10 countries are putting on shows in the city.
In South Africa's main city Johannesburg on Saturday, the Glow Fest is held amidst the country's worst-ever power cuts, as people stay without electricity for up to 10 hours a day...
The festival showcases more than 50 wildlife displays put together from more than 2,000 lanterns and 100,000 energy-efficient LED lightbulbs.
While on the same day, this young boy is painted in powder at a temple in Johannesburg during the Hindu festival of Holi, to celebrate spring, love, and new life...
A similar festival takes place the next day at the Sikh Union Club in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.
Nigerian singer Tems makes her debut appearance at the Oscars on Sunday. She told a magazine that her outfit was intended to send the message that "Yes, yes, I am here!" But some complained that those sitting behind her during the ceremony couldn't see.
In Malawi's main city Blantyre on Wednesday, mourners attend the funeral of 21 of the more than 200 people who died in floods and landslides caused by Tropical Storm Freddy.
In Ghana's Cape Volta region on Tuesday, troops from Cape Verde take part in counter-terrorism training organised by the US.
On the same day, this aerial view shows newly built houses and construction sites on the outskirts of Mauritania's capital, Nouakchott, which is on the edge of the Sahara Desert.

