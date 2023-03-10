Africa's week in pictures: 3-9 March

Africa's week in pictures: 3-9 MarchPublished47 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingA selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:Image source, AFPImage caption, Ahead of the extension of a pilot malaria vaccination programme for children, these musicians are playing their instruments in Gisambai, Kenya. The programme is taking place in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi and has reached more than one million children since 2019, according to the WHO...Image source, AFPImage caption, The WHO recommends the vaccination to children in parts of Africa which see moderate to high malaria transmission.Image source, EPAImage caption, On Wednesday these women in Lagos, Nigeria, mark International Women's Day at a conference at Onikan Sports Centre...Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The same day this woman is at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena at a parade in the same city.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, It's all smiles in Mathare slum as this woman holds her baby in Nairobi. It is estimated that the Kenyan slum has a population of half a million people.Image source, AFPImage caption, Over at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa, some students are protesting on Friday. They say unhoused students and those who cannot pay their fees do not get enough support...Image source, AFPImage caption, The university has responded to some of the students' demands by saying they will extend their financial aid, but the fallout between university bosses and the students continues.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Kagiso Rabada celebrates on Thursday during the second Test match between South Africa and West Indies at DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.Image source, ReutersImage caption, Egyptian actress Bushra Rozza poses for a selfie with fans at the Aswan International Women Film Festival (AIWFF) on Sunday...Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, There is more glamour on display from actress Yasmeen Raess, who is at the same festival, which celebrates films about women's issues.Image source, AFPImage caption, These women are going to the Sudanese Horticultural Association's Annual Flower Exhibition on Saturday in Khartoum.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Some people from sub-Saharan Africa say they are facing racist attacks in Tunisia after President Kais Saied blamed illegal immigrants for violence and crime in the country. On Monday, these women are photographed out and about, while some countries have sent planes to repatriate their nationals.Image source, AFPImage caption, On Saturday French President Emmanuel Macron is getting a lot of attention in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, during a trip where he is seeking to reset France's relations with the continent.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, This man is cleaning lanterns in a market in Giza, Egypt, on Tuesday. They are going on sale ahead of the Islamic month of Ramadan, when Muslims around the world fast from food and drink during daylight hours. Images subject to copyright.Related TopicsPhotographyAround the BBCAfrica Today podcastsThe Comb podcasts