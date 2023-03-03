Can Nigeria's election result be overturned?

Group of people mostly youths protesting against the outcome of the 2023 Presidential election, this comes after the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu as president-elect was declared winner of the presidential election by the Independence National Electoral Commission in Abuja, on March 1, 2023.Getty Images
By Nduka Orjinmo
BBC News, Abuja

Opposition parties in Nigeria's fiercely contested polls will attempt to do what has been described as the impossible - getting a court to overturn the outcome of a presidential election in Africa's most populous nation.

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, the second and third-placed candidates in the tightest presidential election since the end of military rule in 1999, are heading to court to challenge the result that saw Bola Tinubu of the ruling party declared the winner with 37% of the vote.

While Mr Abubakar of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) called the result "a rape of democracy" after getting 29% of the vote, the Labour Party's Mr Obi, who got 25%, told supporters they had been "robbed" of victory, and vowed to "prove it to Nigerians".

But what evidence do they have and what are their chances of overturning the result?

When do parties have to file?

All petitions challenging an election in Nigeria must be filed within 21 days of the announcement of the results or they will not be considered.

So Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar will have to send their petitions to the appeals court tribunal in the capital, Abuja, before 31 March.

While this encourages the speedy commencement of a trial and may be straightforward in local elections, it might prove to be daunting to collect evidence from the more than 176,000 polling units or more than 8,000 area collation centres where results were first received in the presidential poll.

How long will it take to reach a verdict?

A written result from the tribunal is expected 180 days after the suit is filed, and as Messrs Obi and Abubakar are expected to file separately, decisions will be given at different times.

However, the decision of the tribunal is not final and the parties can decide to head to the Supreme Court for a conclusive verdict. That process takes 60 days, so a final decision should be made within eight months.

Will it affect the inauguration?

No.

It is highly unlikely that the tribunal will reach a decision before 29 May - when Mr Tinubu is due to be sworn in as president.

Even if the tribunal ordered a rerun or declared any of his opponents the winner of the election, such an outcome is most likely to be challenged at the Supreme Court.

What does the law say about transmission of results?

When pressed by journalists to disclose what evidence he has that he won the election, Mr Obi refused to say, while Mr Atiku said the "processes and outcome" of the election were flawed.

But going by the speech of the PDP's representative at the centre where the results were announced before both parties walked away, it is likely that their respective cases will hinge on the electronic transmission of results from the polling units.

An act that was signed last year to guide the conduct of the 2023 elections stated that "voting and transmission of results shall be in accordance with the procedure determined by the [Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec)]."

The act mandated Inec to publish guidelines for the elections clearly outlining the steps from recording the results at the polling unit to the last collation centre at the ward or constituency.

Inec then published its guidelines for the election where it stated that its officials will:

  • Electronically transmit or transfer the result of the Polling Unit directly to the collation system
  • Use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (Bvas) to upload a scanned copy of the EC8A (result sheet) to the Inec Result Viewing Portal (IReV)

The new electronic system, Bvas, was intended to speed up the delivery of results and make it harder to interfere with votes, however many voters reported that Inec staff were either unable or unwilling to upload results to the website, raising fears that this could be a sign of a plot to rig the election.

Inec blamed a surge in traffic for its inability to publish the results in real time, but almost a week after the first ballot was cast, 12% of the results have still not been published.

Senior Nigerian lawyer Yemi Candide Johnson told the BBC that Inec guidelines were not law and that an election can only be nullified for substantial non-compliance with the electoral law.

"If non-compliance does not affect the result it will not nullify [the result]. If certain results in certain areas are non-compliant, a rerun is possible only if it will be material," he said.

What other evidence is there?

Since Mr Obi says that he won the election, he may demand that he be declared the winner.There were several complaints of malpractice in places such as Rivers, Delta, Imo, Sokoto and Lagos, where opposition parties accused Inec staff of colluding with the ruling party and security officials to manipulate results at the ward collation centres.

Digital sleuths have been comparing results posted on the Inec website with hard copies they took at their polling centres and are claiming there are discrepancies. The Labour Party has created a digital platform for its young supporters to document such irregularities by posting results from their polling units so they can be compared with what was announced at the ward collation centres.

Some of the results on the Inec website have been posted in the wrong states, while others are badly defaced or obviously altered. Though some people have also confirmed that the results from their polling units match with those on the Inec website.

If Mr Obi suspects that the results have been altered to reduce his votes in certain areas and increase those of the winner, he would have to present original copies of the result sheets and the electronic machines used to accredit voters from these contested places to back up his claims.

Mr Obi also hinted there was a deliberate policy of making it hard to vote and of manipulating the results, especially in some areas seen as his strongholds. Although 87 million people were eligible to vote in the election, just 27% of these cast their ballots, the lowest since 1999.

Inec officials arrived hours after polls had closed in some southern states, or did not show up at all in others.

However, to win a case in court the opposition parties would have to prove this was deliberate, and that it affected the outcome of the poll.

What do they have to prove?

According to the electoral act, a petitioner has to prove that non-compliance with provisions of the law made a difference to the outcome of the election.

Instances of manipulation or violence disrupting the poll would have to have happened in a majority of the polling units or collation centres.

The difference between Mr Tinubu and Mr Abubakar is close to two million votes, while Mr Obi is a further 700,000 votes behind.

Though Nigeria's previous elections have often seen huge problems such as violence, voter suppressionor ballot-box snatching on election day, no presidential candidate has been able to prove that such irregularities substantially affected the outcome.

In 2003 when current President Muhammadu Buhari challenged the victory of Olusegun Obasanjo, a Supreme Court judge said a plaintiff needed a minimum of 250,000 witnesses to establish a case of non-compliance in the conduct of a presidential election to win their case.

While the law has since been changed to drop the need for this roll-call of witnesses, it shows the enormity of the challenge for the petitioners.

However, this is the first national election conducted with the electronic transfer of results and while there were glitches with the system on election day, the results from the polling units are now gradually being uploaded to the Inec website, so that should make it easier for the petitioners to access evidence they need.

Could the opposition win their case?

Although no presidential result has ever been overturned, this has happened with several other elections in Nigeria.

And Mr Obi is one of the beneficiaries.

He had to wait three years before getting into office in 2006 after successfully proving that he won the governorship election of Anambra state in 2003.

He was able to prove at the tribunal and the appeal court that he received the most votes in the election and was declared the winner.

Nigeria election results 2023: Up-to-date results of presidential and parliamentary races

Nigerians cast their votes in Saturday’s general election. They had 18 candidates to choose from for president and people also voted for senators and members of the house of representatives. The BBC is using data provided by Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) to tally the results.

Nigeria presidential results 2023

To win in the first round, a candidate must have the largest number of votes nationwide and at least 25% of the votes in two-thirds of the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (Abuja)

Last updated: 01/03/2023, 11:50:02 local time (GMT+1)

Final results

Candidates
Votes
36.61%
Bola Tinubu
8,794,726
All Progressives Congress
Votes
8,794,726
At least 25% of state votes
27
29.07%
Atiku Abubakar
6,984,520
Peoples Democratic Party
Votes
6,984,520
At least 25% of state votes
20
6.23%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,496,687
New Nigeria Peoples Party
Votes
1,496,687
At least 25% of state votes
1
25.4%
Peter Obi
6,101,533
Labour Party
Votes
6,101,533
At least 25% of state votes
16
2.7%
Others
648,474
Others
Votes
648,474
At least 25% of state votes
0

Presidential election results by state

All Progressives Congress (APC)
Labour Party (LP)
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
Others
New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)
Undeclared
Nigeria
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
8,794,726
36.61%
Atiku Abubakar
6,984,520
29.07%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,496,687
6.23%
Peter Obi
6,101,533
25.4%
Others
648,474
2.7%

Abia
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
8,914
2.41%
Atiku Abubakar
22,676
6.13%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,239
0.33%
Peter Obi
327,095
88.4%
Others
10,113
2.73%

Adamawa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
182,881
25.01%
Atiku Abubakar
417,611
57.12%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
8,006
1.1%
Peter Obi
105,648
14.45%
Others
16,994
2.32%

Akwa Ibom
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
160,620
28.94%
Atiku Abubakar
214,012
38.55%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
7,796
1.4%
Peter Obi
132,683
23.9%
Others
39,978
7.2%

Anambra
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
5,111
0.83%
Atiku Abubakar
9,036
1.47%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,967
0.32%
Peter Obi
584,621
95.24%
Others
13,126
2.14%

Bauchi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
316,694
37.1%
Atiku Abubakar
426,607
49.98%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
72,103
8.45%
Peter Obi
27,373
3.21%
Others
10,739
1.26%

Bayelsa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
42,572
25.75%
Atiku Abubakar
68,818
41.63%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
540
0.33%
Peter Obi
49,975
30.23%
Others
3,420
2.07%

Benue
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
310468
40.32%
Atiku Abubakar
130,081
16.89%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,740
0.62%
Peter Obi
308,372
40.04%
Others
16,414
2.13%

Borno
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
252,282
54.22%
Atiku Abubakar
190,921
41.03%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,626
0.99%
Peter Obi
7,205
1.55%
Others
10,253
2.2%

Cross River
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
130,520
31.3%
Atiku Abubakar
95,425
22.89%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,644
0.39%
Peter Obi
179,917
43.15%
Others
9,462
2.27%

Delta
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
90,183
14.66%
Atiku Abubakar
161,600
26.26%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
3,122
0.51%
Peter Obi
341,866
55.56%
Others
18,570
3.02%

Ebonyi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
42,402
13.03%
Atiku Abubakar
13,503
4.15%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,661
0.51%
Peter Obi
259,738
79.83%
Others
8,047
2.47%

Edo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
144,471
24.85%
Atiku Abubakar
89,585
15.41%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
2,743
0.47%
Peter Obi
331,163
56.97%
Others
13,304
2.29%

Ekiti
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
201,494
65.38%
Atiku Abubakar
89,554
29.06%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
264
0.09%
Peter Obi
11,397
3.7%
Others
5,462
1.77%

Enugu
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
4,772
1.05%
Atiku Abubakar
15,749
3.45%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,808
0.4%
Peter Obi
428,640
93.91%
Others
5,455
1.2%

Gombe
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
146,977
28.82%
Atiku Abubakar
319,123
62.57%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
10,520
2.06%
Peter Obi
26,160
5.13%
Others
7263
1.42%

Imo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
66,406
14.21%
Atiku Abubakar
30,234
6.47%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,552
0.33%
Peter Obi
360,495
77.13%
Others
8693
1.86%

Jigawa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
421,390
45.78%
Atiku Abubakar
386,587
42%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
98,234
10.67%
Peter Obi
1,889
0.21%
Others
12,431
1.35%

Kaduna
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
399,293
29.36%
Atiku Abubakar
554,360
40.76%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
92,969
6.84%
Peter Obi
294,494
21.65%
Others
19,037
1.4%

Kano
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
517,341
30.4%
Atiku Abubakar
131,716
7.74%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
997,279
58.59%
Peter Obi
28,513
1.68%
Others
27,156
1.6%

Katsina
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
482,283
45.56%
Atiku Abubakar
489,045
46.19%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
69,386
6.55%
Peter Obi
6,376
0.6%
Others
11,583
1.09%

Kebbi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
248,088
44.34%
Atiku Abubakar
285,175
50.97%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
5,038
0.9%
Peter Obi
10,682
1.91%
Others
10,539
1.88%

Kogi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
240,751
52.7%
Atiku Abubakar
145,104
31.77%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,238
0.93%
Peter Obi
56,217
12.31%
Others
10,480
2.29%

Kwara
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
263,572
56.08%
Atiku Abubakar
136,909
29.13%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
3,141
0.67%
Peter Obi
31,166
6.63%
Others
35,183
7.49%

Lagos
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
572,606
45.04%
Atiku Abubakar
75,750
5.96%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
8,442
0.66%
Peter Obi
582,454
45.81%
Others
32,199
2.53%

Nasarawa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
172,922
32%
Atiku Abubakar
147,093
27.22%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
12,715
2.35%
Peter Obi
191,361
35.41%
Others
16,299
3.02%

Niger
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
375,183
47.09%
Atiku Abubakar
284,898
35.76%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
21,836
2.74%
Peter Obi
80452
10.1%
Others
34,299
4.31%

Ogun
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
341,554
58.88%
Atiku Abubakar
123,831
21.35%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
2,200
0.38%
Peter Obi
85,829
14.79%
Others
26,710
4.6%

Ondo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
369,924
67.5%
Atiku Abubakar
115,463
21.07%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
930
0.17%
Peter Obi
44,405
8.1%
Others
17,341
3.16%

Osun
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
343945
46.91%
Atiku Abubakar
354366
48.33%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
713
0.1%
Peter Obi
23283
3.18%
Others
10,896
1.49%

Oyo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
449,884
55.58%
Atiku Abubakar
182,977
22.6%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,095
0.51%
Peter Obi
99,110
12.24%
Others
73,419
9.07%

Plateau
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
307,195
28.23%
Atiku Abubakar
243,808
22.41%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
8,869
0.82%
Peter Obi
466,272
42.85%
Others
62,026
5.7%

Rivers
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
231,591
44.23%
Atiku Abubakar
88,468
16.89%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,322
0.25%
Peter Obi
175,071
33.43%
Others
27,199
5.19%

Sokoto
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
285,444
48.64%
Atiku Abubakar
288,679
49.19%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,300
0.22%
Peter Obi
6,568
1.12%
Others
4,884
0.83%

Taraba
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
135,165
27.07%
Atiku Abubakar
189,017
37.85%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
12,818
2.57%
Peter Obi
146,315
29.3%
Others
16,043
3.21%

Yobe
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
151,459
40.03%
Atiku Abubakar
198,567
52.48%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
18,270
4.83%
Peter Obi
2,406
0.64%
Others
7,695
2.03%

Zamfara
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
298,396
59.33%
Atiku Abubakar
193,978
38.57%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,044
0.8%
Peter Obi
1,660
0.33%
Others
4,845
0.96%

Abuja
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
90,902
19.76%
Atiku Abubakar
74194
16.13%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,517
0.98%
Peter Obi
281717
61.23%
Others
8,741
1.9%

Senate results by party

Last updated: 01/03/2023, 11:50:02 local time (GMT+1)

Party Seats
All Progressives Congress 49
Peoples Democratic Party 28
New Nigeria Peoples Party 2
Labour Party 6
Others 4
Undeclared 20
Source: Independent National Electoral Commission

House of Representatives results by party

Last updated: 01/03/2023, 11:50:02 local time (GMT+1)

Party Seats
All Progressives Congress 37
Peoples Democratic Party 14
New Nigeria Peoples Party 11
Labour Party 12
Others 0
Undeclared 286
Source: Independent National Electoral Commission

Credits

Designers: Millicent Wachira and Olaniyi Adebimpe; Visual Artists: Mayowa Alabi and George Wafula: Data Journalists: Yusuf Akinpelu and Brian Osweta; Developers; Boaz Ochieng, Marcos Gurgel, Ayu Widyaningsih Idjajaand and David Ayoola; Project Lead: Dorothy Otieno.

Related Topics

Around the BBC