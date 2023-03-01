Bola Tinubu's Nigeria election win: The rigging claims of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar

All Progressives Congress (APC) party supporters celebrate in Lagos on March 1, 2023 after party candidate Bola Tinubu won Nigeria's highly disputed weekend electionGetty Images
By Chiagozie Nwonwu
BBC Disinformation Team, Lagos

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been declared the winner of Nigeria's fiercely contested presidential election but many, including opposition parties, have claimed the poll was rigged and a sham.

They have called for the election to be cancelled, alleging breaches of the Electoral Act and possible collusion by the Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) to doctor the result in Mr Tinubu's favour.

The allegations have been denied by Inec and Mr Tinubu's party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

As for the opposition parties, they have so far not offered any concrete proof to back up their allegations.

But the Labour Party, whose presidential candidate Peter Obi came third, has said it will go to court to overturn Mr Tinubu's victory. It is yet to be seen what evidence it presents.

At the heart of the dispute is the newly introduced electronic voting system, known as Bvas, which was supposed to make the manipulation of results more difficult and the polls more transparent.

The widespread inability of electoral staff to upload results from polling units to Inec's server helped fuel allegations of a conspiracy.

Fears of rigging emerged on the morning of the election when a popular influencer alleged on social media that Inec's IReV portal, where results are meant to be uploaded, had been breached by hackers. This post has been viewed 1.4 million times on Twitter.

The BBC investigated the claim and found that the site referenced is a phishing site masquerading as the Inec website. Inec itself gave an assurance that its site was "well-secured", and could not be tampered with.

Later, as delays in uploading results to the server continued, four opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour, accused Inec of violating the Electoral Act by failing to transmit results to the IReV portal.

Inec's regulations and guidelines required that results be scanned and uploaded to the server from each of the more than 175,000 polling stations after being signed by party agents and election officials.

As he complained about the failure to upload results, PDP vice-presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa, in a joint press conference with his Labour counterpart, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, alleged that either Inec had "connived [with the ruling party] or their system was down".

"If the system was down and they knew it was down, then they ought to have postponed the election. If the system was not down, and they didn't allow the upload of the results in, [it] means that they have connived, and they are no longer neutral and impartial," Dr Okowa said.

Inec apologised for what it called "technical glitches", and said that any discrepancies between results on the portal and "physical results" would be investigated and resolved.

Inec also blamed delays on factors beyond its control, like the lack of internet access at some polling stations.

Staff then had to take the Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (Bvas, used to accredit voters and upload results, to Inec offices to do so, it said. There were also reports of voters allowing election officials to use hot-spots on their mobile phones to access the internet and so access the system.

Getty Images
A new electronic voting system was aimed at preventing fraud in Nigeria's elections

But many people complained that the results of the presidential election were slower to upload than results from the parliamentary election held at the same time. Inec has not offered an explanation for this.

In other concerns raised by the opposition, the PDP's Dino Melaye, who led a walkout of some opposition party representatives from the results collation centre, alleged that there was over-voting in Ekiti - the first state to announce results, and which backed Mr Tinubu.

Dismissing the allegation, Inec chairman Mahmood Yakubu said the total number of vote cast in Ekiti, a stronghold of Mr Tinubu in south-western Nigeria, was less than the total number of accredited voters.

On claims on social media that the results from Ekiti were published five days before the elections, the Inec chairman said that such stories could only pass for "fake news".

There were also videos on social media showing voter intimidation and ballot-snatching, and violence at some polling stations, especially in the biggest state, Lagos - won by Mr Obi in a blow to Mr Tinubu - and Rivers state, won by him.

The BBC has confirmed the authenticity of some of these videos and BBC journalists arrived at a polling unit in Lagos just as thugs disrupted the voting process.

Several photos of ballots, said to show evidence of ballot-tampering, are also circulating on social media.

The BBC has checked some of the photos and traced them back to uploads on Inec's server.

The BBC noticed extensive alterations on some of the results uploaded, but can't confirm if they were altered maliciously.

There were also instances where, instead of uploading a photo of a presidential election result to the Inec website, mugshots of people appear to have been posted.

Inec website
A mugshot of an unknown person, wearing what looks like an Inec electoral staff vest, appears where results should be

The BBC investigated two cases highlighted on social media.

In one widely shared video, someone navigates the Inec portal to review results from Ado-Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti state.

A photo of the presidential election results from that ward should be shown with the signatures of party agents. Instead a photo of a woman is shown on the screen.

It is unclear how widespread such errors were, and whether they were the result of a lack of training or deliberate manipulation, but it will pile pressure on Inec.

The BBC also noticed a mix-up of presidential election results from some of Nigeria's 36 states. For instance, lots of results from Sokoto in the north were uploaded to where results from polling units from Rivers in the south should have been.

Sokoto was won by Mr Abubakar while Mr Tinubu won Rivers, which had been expected to back Mr Obi.

These wrong uploads, the BBC found, affected results in many states. But subsequent checks show that many of the affected polling units now have the right results.

Online, ruling party supporters are pointing to losses suffered by Mr Tinubu - including in the capital Abuja and the biggest city, Lagos - as proof that the election was free and fair.

Mr Tinubu himself acknowledged there were lapses in the election but said they "were relatively few in number and were immaterial to affect the outcome".

However, many young people who backed Mr Obi in the vote have dismissed the whole thing as a sham.

The election was the most tightly contested since military rule ended in 1999 - and not surprisingly the result has proved to be deeply polarising.

Nigeria election results 2023: Up-to-date results of presidential and parliamentary races

Nigerians cast their votes in Saturday’s general election. They had 18 candidates to choose from for president and people also voted for senators and members of the house of representatives. The BBC is using data provided by Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) to tally the results.

Nigeria presidential results 2023

To win in the first round, a candidate must have the largest number of votes nationwide and at least 25% of the votes in two-thirds of the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (Abuja)

Last updated: 01/03/2023, 15:06:36 local time (GMT+1)

Final results

Candidates
Votes
36.61%
Bola Tinubu
8,794,726
All Progressives Congress
Votes
8,794,726
At least 25% of state votes
27
29.07%
Atiku Abubakar
6,984,520
Peoples Democratic Party
Votes
6,984,520
At least 25% of state votes
20
6.23%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,496,687
New Nigeria Peoples Party
Votes
1,496,687
At least 25% of state votes
1
25.4%
Peter Obi
6,101,533
Labour Party
Votes
6,101,533
At least 25% of state votes
16
2.7%
Others
648,474
Others
Votes
648,474
At least 25% of state votes
0

Presidential election results by state

All Progressives Congress (APC)
Labour Party (LP)
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
Others
New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)
Undeclared
Nigeria
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
8,794,726
36.61%
Atiku Abubakar
6,984,520
29.07%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,496,687
6.23%
Peter Obi
6,101,533
25.4%
Others
648,474
2.7%

Abia
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
8,914
2.41%
Atiku Abubakar
22,676
6.13%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,239
0.33%
Peter Obi
327,095
88.4%
Others
10,113
2.73%

Adamawa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
182,881
25.01%
Atiku Abubakar
417,611
57.12%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
8,006
1.1%
Peter Obi
105,648
14.45%
Others
16,994
2.32%

Akwa Ibom
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
160,620
28.94%
Atiku Abubakar
214,012
38.55%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
7,796
1.4%
Peter Obi
132,683
23.9%
Others
39,978
7.2%

Anambra
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
5,111
0.83%
Atiku Abubakar
9,036
1.47%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,967
0.32%
Peter Obi
584,621
95.24%
Others
13,126
2.14%

Bauchi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
316,694
37.1%
Atiku Abubakar
426,607
49.98%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
72,103
8.45%
Peter Obi
27,373
3.21%
Others
10,739
1.26%

Bayelsa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
42,572
25.75%
Atiku Abubakar
68,818
41.63%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
540
0.33%
Peter Obi
49,975
30.23%
Others
3,420
2.07%

Benue
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
310468
40.32%
Atiku Abubakar
130,081
16.89%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,740
0.62%
Peter Obi
308,372
40.04%
Others
16,414
2.13%

Borno
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
252,282
54.22%
Atiku Abubakar
190,921
41.03%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,626
0.99%
Peter Obi
7,205
1.55%
Others
10,253
2.2%

Cross River
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
130,520
31.3%
Atiku Abubakar
95,425
22.89%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,644
0.39%
Peter Obi
179,917
43.15%
Others
9,462
2.27%

Delta
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
90,183
14.66%
Atiku Abubakar
161,600
26.26%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
3,122
0.51%
Peter Obi
341,866
55.56%
Others
18,570
3.02%

Ebonyi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
42,402
13.03%
Atiku Abubakar
13,503
4.15%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,661
0.51%
Peter Obi
259,738
79.83%
Others
8,047
2.47%

Edo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
144,471
24.85%
Atiku Abubakar
89,585
15.41%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
2,743
0.47%
Peter Obi
331,163
56.97%
Others
13,304
2.29%

Ekiti
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
201,494
65.38%
Atiku Abubakar
89,554
29.06%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
264
0.09%
Peter Obi
11,397
3.7%
Others
5,462
1.77%

Enugu
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
4,772
1.05%
Atiku Abubakar
15,749
3.45%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,808
0.4%
Peter Obi
428,640
93.91%
Others
5,455
1.2%

Gombe
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
146,977
28.82%
Atiku Abubakar
319,123
62.57%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
10,520
2.06%
Peter Obi
26,160
5.13%
Others
7263
1.42%

Imo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
66,406
14.21%
Atiku Abubakar
30,234
6.47%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,552
0.33%
Peter Obi
360,495
77.13%
Others
8693
1.86%

Jigawa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
421,390
45.78%
Atiku Abubakar
386,587
42%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
98,234
10.67%
Peter Obi
1,889
0.21%
Others
12,431
1.35%

Kaduna
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
399,293
29.36%
Atiku Abubakar
554,360
40.76%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
92,969
6.84%
Peter Obi
294,494
21.65%
Others
19,037
1.4%

Kano
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
517,341
30.4%
Atiku Abubakar
131,716
7.74%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
997,279
58.59%
Peter Obi
28,513
1.68%
Others
27,156
1.6%

Katsina
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
482,283
45.56%
Atiku Abubakar
489,045
46.19%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
69,386
6.55%
Peter Obi
6,376
0.6%
Others
11,583
1.09%

Kebbi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
248,088
44.34%
Atiku Abubakar
285,175
50.97%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
5,038
0.9%
Peter Obi
10,682
1.91%
Others
10,539
1.88%

Kogi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
240,751
52.7%
Atiku Abubakar
145,104
31.77%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,238
0.93%
Peter Obi
56,217
12.31%
Others
10,480
2.29%

Kwara
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
263,572
56.08%
Atiku Abubakar
136,909
29.13%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
3,141
0.67%
Peter Obi
31,166
6.63%
Others
35,183
7.49%

Lagos
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
572,606
45.04%
Atiku Abubakar
75,750
5.96%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
8,442
0.66%
Peter Obi
582,454
45.81%
Others
32,199
2.53%

Nasarawa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
172,922
32%
Atiku Abubakar
147,093
27.22%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
12,715
2.35%
Peter Obi
191,361
35.41%
Others
16,299
3.02%

Niger
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
375,183
47.09%
Atiku Abubakar
284,898
35.76%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
21,836
2.74%
Peter Obi
80452
10.1%
Others
34,299
4.31%

Ogun
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
341,554
58.88%
Atiku Abubakar
123,831
21.35%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
2,200
0.38%
Peter Obi
85,829
14.79%
Others
26,710
4.6%

Ondo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
369,924
67.5%
Atiku Abubakar
115,463
21.07%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
930
0.17%
Peter Obi
44,405
8.1%
Others
17,341
3.16%

Osun
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
343945
46.91%
Atiku Abubakar
354366
48.33%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
713
0.1%
Peter Obi
23283
3.18%
Others
10,896
1.49%

Oyo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
449,884
55.58%
Atiku Abubakar
182,977
22.6%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,095
0.51%
Peter Obi
99,110
12.24%
Others
73,419
9.07%

Plateau
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
307,195
28.23%
Atiku Abubakar
243,808
22.41%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
8,869
0.82%
Peter Obi
466,272
42.85%
Others
62,026
5.7%

Rivers
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
231,591
44.23%
Atiku Abubakar
88,468
16.89%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,322
0.25%
Peter Obi
175,071
33.43%
Others
27,199
5.19%

Sokoto
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
285,444
48.64%
Atiku Abubakar
288,679
49.19%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,300
0.22%
Peter Obi
6,568
1.12%
Others
4,884
0.83%

Taraba
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
135,165
27.07%
Atiku Abubakar
189,017
37.85%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
12,818
2.57%
Peter Obi
146,315
29.3%
Others
16,043
3.21%

Yobe
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
151,459
40.03%
Atiku Abubakar
198,567
52.48%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
18,270
4.83%
Peter Obi
2,406
0.64%
Others
7,695
2.03%

Zamfara
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
298,396
59.33%
Atiku Abubakar
193,978
38.57%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,044
0.8%
Peter Obi
1,660
0.33%
Others
4,845
0.96%

Abuja
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
90,902
19.76%
Atiku Abubakar
74194
16.13%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,517
0.98%
Peter Obi
281717
61.23%
Others
8,741
1.9%

Senate results by party

Last updated: 01/03/2023, 15:06:36 local time (GMT+1)

Party Seats
All Progressives Congress 49
Peoples Democratic Party 28
New Nigeria Peoples Party 2
Labour Party 6
Others 4
Undeclared 20
Source: Independent National Electoral Commission

House of Representatives results by party

Last updated: 01/03/2023, 15:06:36 local time (GMT+1)

Party Seats
All Progressives Congress 47
Peoples Democratic Party 20
New Nigeria Peoples Party 11
Labour Party 16
Others 1
Undeclared 265
Source: Independent National Electoral Commission

Credits

Designers: Millicent Wachira and Olaniyi Adebimpe; Visual Artists: Mayowa Alabi and George Wafula: Data Journalists: Yusuf Akinpelu and Brian Osweta; Developers; Boaz Ochieng, Marcos Gurgel, Ayu Widyaningsih Idjajaand and David Ayoola; Project Lead: Dorothy Otieno.

