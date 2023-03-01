Bola Tinubu wins Nigeria's presidential election against Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi

Bola Tinubu arrives at a polling station before casting his ballot in Lagos, Nigeria on 25 FebruaryReuters
Bola Tinubu arrives at a polling station before casting his ballot in Lagos last week
By Nduka Orjinmo
BBC News, Abuja

Ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu has been declared the winner of Nigeria's disputed presidential election.

The 70-year-old veteran politician got 36% of the vote, official results show.

His main rival Atiku Abubakar polled 29%, and Labour's Peter Obi 25%. Their parties had earlier dismissed the poll as a sham, and demanded a rerun.

Mr Tinubu is one of Nigeria's richest politicians, and based his campaign on his record of rebuilding the biggest city, Lagos, when he was governor.

He was nevertheless defeated in the city by Mr Obi, a relative newcomer who mobilised the support of many young people, especially in urban areas, shaking up the country's two-party system.

Mr Tinubu won most other states in his home region of the south-west, where he is known as a "political godfather".

He campaigned for the presidency under the slogan: "It's my turn".

President Muhammadu Buhari is stepping down after two terms in office, marked by economic stagnation and growing insecurity around the country - from an Islamist insurgency in the north-east to a nationwide crisis of kidnapping for ransom and separatist attacks in the south-east.

Mr Tinubu now has the task of solving these problems, among others, in Africa's most populous nation and biggest oil exporter.

After fighting military rule in Nigeria, escaping into exile and being one of the founding members of the country's democracy in 1999, Mr Tinubu will feel that he was destined to become president.

He was always the favourite to replace Mr Buhari - whom he helped become president - and the hurdles he has surmounted to get here will make this an even sweeter win for him.

He was not expected to win the party primary, yet he won.

Many said his decision to go with another Muslim as a running mate would prove an obstacle, but it was not.

Previously all major parties have split their presidential tickets with a Christian from the south and a northern Muslim in order to achieve broad support across this vast nation of 210 million people.

He will now have to prove that he can hit the ground running and that he is still the same formidable force who built modern Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub.

Mr Tinubu will be taking charge of a crumbling economy, widespread insecurity and as the results map shows, a country retreating into regional and religious blocs.

Nigeria election results 2023: Up-to-date results of presidential and parliamentary races

Nigerians cast their votes in Saturday’s general election. They had 18 candidates to choose from for president and people also voted for senators and members of the house of representatives. The BBC is using data provided by Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) to tally the results.

Nigeria presidential results 2023

To win in the first round, a candidate must have the largest number of votes nationwide and at least 25% of the votes in two-thirds of the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (Abuja)

Last updated: 01/03/2023, 05:09:28 local time (GMT+1)

Provisional results from Inec

Candidates
Votes
36.61%
Bola Tinubu
8,794,726
All Progressives Congress
Votes
8,794,726
At least 25% of state votes
27
29.07%
Atiku Abubakar
6,984,520
Peoples Democratic Party
Votes
6,984,520
At least 25% of state votes
20
6.23%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,496,687
New Nigeria Peoples Party
Votes
1,496,687
At least 25% of state votes
1
25.4%
Peter Obi
6,101,533
Labour Party
Votes
6,101,533
At least 25% of state votes
16
2.7%
Others
648,474
Others
Votes
648,474
At least 25% of state votes
0

Presidential election results by state

All Progressives Congress (APC)
Labour Party (LP)
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
Others
New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)
Undeclared
Nigeria
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
8,794,726
36.61%
Atiku Abubakar
6,984,520
29.07%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,496,687
6.23%
Peter Obi
6,101,533
25.4%
Others
648,474
2.7%

Abia
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
8,914
2.41%
Atiku Abubakar
22,676
6.13%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,239
0.33%
Peter Obi
327,095
88.4%
Others
10,113
2.73%

Adamawa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
182,881
25.01%
Atiku Abubakar
417,611
57.12%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
8,006
1.1%
Peter Obi
105,648
14.45%
Others
16,994
2.32%

Akwa Ibom
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
160,620
28.94%
Atiku Abubakar
214,012
38.55%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
7,796
1.4%
Peter Obi
132,683
23.9%
Others
39,978
7.2%

Anambra
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
5,111
0.83%
Atiku Abubakar
9,036
1.47%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,967
0.32%
Peter Obi
584,621
95.24%
Others
13,126
2.14%

Bauchi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
316,694
37.1%
Atiku Abubakar
426,607
49.98%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
72,103
8.45%
Peter Obi
27,373
3.21%
Others
10,739
1.26%

Bayelsa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
42,572
25.75%
Atiku Abubakar
68,818
41.63%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
540
0.33%
Peter Obi
49,975
30.23%
Others
3,420
2.07%

Benue
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
310468
40.32%
Atiku Abubakar
130,081
16.89%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,740
0.62%
Peter Obi
308,372
40.04%
Others
16,414
2.13%

Borno
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
252,282
54.22%
Atiku Abubakar
190,921
41.03%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,626
0.99%
Peter Obi
7,205
1.55%
Others
10,253
2.2%

Cross River
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
130,520
31.3%
Atiku Abubakar
95,425
22.89%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,644
0.39%
Peter Obi
179,917
43.15%
Others
9,462
2.27%

Delta
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
90,183
14.66%
Atiku Abubakar
161,600
26.26%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
3,122
0.51%
Peter Obi
341,866
55.56%
Others
18,570
3.02%

Ebonyi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
42,402
13.03%
Atiku Abubakar
13,503
4.15%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,661
0.51%
Peter Obi
259,738
79.83%
Others
8,047
2.47%

Edo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
144,471
24.85%
Atiku Abubakar
89,585
15.41%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
2,743
0.47%
Peter Obi
331,163
56.97%
Others
13,304
2.29%

Ekiti
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
201,494
65.38%
Atiku Abubakar
89,554
29.06%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
264
0.09%
Peter Obi
11,397
3.7%
Others
5,462
1.77%

Enugu
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
4,772
1.05%
Atiku Abubakar
15,749
3.45%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,808
0.4%
Peter Obi
428,640
93.91%
Others
5,455
1.2%

Gombe
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
146,977
28.82%
Atiku Abubakar
319,123
62.57%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
10,520
2.06%
Peter Obi
26,160
5.13%
Others
7263
1.42%

Imo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
66,406
14.21%
Atiku Abubakar
30,234
6.47%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,552
0.33%
Peter Obi
360,495
77.13%
Others
8693
1.86%

Jigawa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
421,390
45.78%
Atiku Abubakar
386,587
42%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
98,234
10.67%
Peter Obi
1,889
0.21%
Others
12,431
1.35%

Kaduna
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
399,293
29.36%
Atiku Abubakar
554,360
40.76%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
92,969
6.84%
Peter Obi
294,494
21.65%
Others
19,037
1.4%

Kano
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
517,341
30.4%
Atiku Abubakar
131,716
7.74%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
997,279
58.59%
Peter Obi
28,513
1.68%
Others
27,156
1.6%

Katsina
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
482,283
45.56%
Atiku Abubakar
489,045
46.19%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
69,386
6.55%
Peter Obi
6,376
0.6%
Others
11,583
1.09%

Kebbi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
248,088
44.34%
Atiku Abubakar
285,175
50.97%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
5,038
0.9%
Peter Obi
10,682
1.91%
Others
10,539
1.88%

Kogi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
240,751
52.7%
Atiku Abubakar
145,104
31.77%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,238
0.93%
Peter Obi
56,217
12.31%
Others
10,480
2.29%

Kwara
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
263,572
56.08%
Atiku Abubakar
136,909
29.13%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
3,141
0.67%
Peter Obi
31,166
6.63%
Others
35,183
7.49%

Lagos
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
572,606
45.04%
Atiku Abubakar
75,750
5.96%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
8,442
0.66%
Peter Obi
582,454
45.81%
Others
32,199
2.53%

Nasarawa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
172,922
32%
Atiku Abubakar
147,093
27.22%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
12,715
2.35%
Peter Obi
191,361
35.41%
Others
16,299
3.02%

Niger
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
375,183
47.09%
Atiku Abubakar
284,898
35.76%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
21,836
2.74%
Peter Obi
80452
10.1%
Others
34,299
4.31%

Ogun
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
341,554
58.88%
Atiku Abubakar
123,831
21.35%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
2,200
0.38%
Peter Obi
85,829
14.79%
Others
26,710
4.6%

Ondo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
369,924
67.5%
Atiku Abubakar
115,463
21.07%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
930
0.17%
Peter Obi
44,405
8.1%
Others
17,341
3.16%

Osun
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
343945
46.91%
Atiku Abubakar
354366
48.33%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
713
0.1%
Peter Obi
23283
3.18%
Others
10,896
1.49%

Oyo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
449,884
55.58%
Atiku Abubakar
182,977
22.6%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,095
0.51%
Peter Obi
99,110
12.24%
Others
73,419
9.07%

Plateau
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
307,195
28.23%
Atiku Abubakar
243,808
22.41%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
8,869
0.82%
Peter Obi
466,272
42.85%
Others
62,026
5.7%

Rivers
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
231,591
44.23%
Atiku Abubakar
88,468
16.89%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,322
0.25%
Peter Obi
175,071
33.43%
Others
27,199
5.19%

Sokoto
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
285,444
48.64%
Atiku Abubakar
288,679
49.19%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,300
0.22%
Peter Obi
6,568
1.12%
Others
4,884
0.83%

Taraba
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
135,165
27.07%
Atiku Abubakar
189,017
37.85%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
12,818
2.57%
Peter Obi
146,315
29.3%
Others
16,043
3.21%

Yobe
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
151,459
40.03%
Atiku Abubakar
198,567
52.48%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
18,270
4.83%
Peter Obi
2,406
0.64%
Others
7,695
2.03%

Zamfara
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
298,396
59.33%
Atiku Abubakar
193,978
38.57%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,044
0.8%
Peter Obi
1,660
0.33%
Others
4,845
0.96%

Abuja
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
90,902
19.76%
Atiku Abubakar
74194
16.13%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,517
0.98%
Peter Obi
281717
61.23%
Others
8,741
1.9%

Senate results by party

Last updated: 01/03/2023, 05:09:28 local time (GMT+1)

Party Seats
All Progressives Congress 40
Peoples Democratic Party 19
New Nigeria Peoples Party 2
Labour Party 6
Others 1
Undeclared 41
Source: Independent National Electoral Commission

House of Representatives results by party

Last updated: 01/03/2023, 05:09:28 local time (GMT+1)

Party Seats
All Progressives Congress 37
Peoples Democratic Party 14
New Nigeria Peoples Party 11
Labour Party 12
Others 0
Undeclared 286
Source: Independent National Electoral Commission

Credits

Designers: Millicent Wachira and Olaniyi Adebimpe; Visual Artists: Mayowa Alabi and George Wafula: Data Journalists: Yusuf Akinpelu and Brian Osweta; Developers; Boaz Ochieng, Marcos Gurgel, Ayu Widyaningsih Idjajaand and David Ayoola; Project Lead: Dorothy Otieno.

