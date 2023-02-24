Chinyere Igwe: Nigerian politician arrested with $500,000 in cash on eve of elections
- Published
A Nigerian politician has been arrested for alleged money laundering after being caught with $498,100 (£414,000) in cash a day before general elections.
The US dollars were found by police inside Chinyere Igwe's car.
Mr Igwe, an opposition PDP member of the House of Representatives, was also caught with a list of people to give the money to, police say.
In previous elections, politicians have been accused of rigging polls through vote buying.
Nigeria has redesigned its currency, the naira, partly in order to make it harder for politicians to amass large sums of money in order to bribe voters.
However, not enough of the new notes are in circulation, leading to widespread anger and frustration. People have been queuing for hours outside banks in order to get cash, often without success, while some have attacked banks.
Some 40% of Nigerians do not have bank accounts and so rely on cash to buy food, and for other everyday uses.
In a Twitter thread, the Rivers State police urged "all contestants and political parties to comply strictly with provisions of the Electoral Act and other relevant laws".
The elections are predicted to be the most competitive since the end of military rule in 1999, with three candidates all seen as potential winners.
- BORNO STATE: Has Buhari tackled jihadist threat?
- LAGOS STATE: Why the battle for Lagos could decide the election
- KATSINA STATE: 'You let kidnappers take me, now you want my vote'
- RIVERS STATE: The oil land with no electricity
- BASIC GUIDE: What you need to know about the elections
- FULL COVERAGE: Nigeria elections 2023