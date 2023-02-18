Nigeria election 2023: Has Buhari tackled Boko Haram threat?

When Muhammadu Buhari was first elected Nigeria's president eight years ago, it was on the promise that he would help put an end to the Boko Haram insurgency which has forced millions of people from their homes in the north-east and cost thousands of lives. Eight years on, the region appears safer, with large swathes of territory reclaimed from the jihadist group. But as Nigerians prepare to elect his successor, the true picture is more complex.