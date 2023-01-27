Africa's week in pictures: 20-26 January 2023

Africa's week in pictures: 20-26 January 2023Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingA selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:Image source, ReutersImage caption, A hopeful dog looks out from an animal shelter in Egypt's capital, Cairo, on Sunday.Image source, AFPImage caption, This cow grazes at a farm in northern Tunisia on Friday.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, There are smiles during a skateboarding lesson on Sunday in Johannesburg, South Africa.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, And Algerians enjoy the snow near the Aurès Mountains the next day.Image source, EPAImage caption, Children pose for the camera at a welcome event in Liberia for Guinean opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo on Sunday.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, On Saturday Kenyan rugby players vie for the ball in their Sevens match against Samoa in New Zealand.Image source, AFPImage caption, On the same day in South Africa, Amabutho Zulu regiments hold a British flag captured during the annual re-enactment of the Battle of Isandlwana. It was the first major battle of the Anglo-Zulu War in 1879.Image source, AFPImage caption, A woman in a bar looks out onto Virage beach in Dakar, Senegal, on Saturday evening.Image source, EPAImage caption, On Wednesday in Ivory Coast this man enjoys Dolo, a beer made with sorghum malt.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, On Sunday in South Africa, Rwanda's cricketers huddle during their Women's U19 T20 World Cup Cricket match against the West Indies...Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, And in the same tournament on Tuesday, Oluhle Siyo of South Africa warms up before taking on Sri Lanka.Image source, @JEANPAULBISHWE7 via ReutersImage caption, Rwanda shoots a Congolese fighter jet on the same day, following months of heightened tension between the two neighbours. DR Congo called it an "act of war" while Rwanda said it was merely a defensive measure.Image source, AFPImage caption, The next day, Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu returns from self-imposed exile, six years after he was shot numerous times during an alleged assassination attempt.Image source, AFPImage caption, On Monday candles and tributes are laid out for Martinez Zogo, a Cameroonian journalist who was murdered days earlier after exposing alleged corruption. The government has announced an investigation but unions are calling for greater protections for journalists, citing other recent killings.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, And on Sunday in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, a taxi speeds past a billboard of Pope Francis who is due to visit the country next week.Images subject to copyright.Around the BBCAfrica Today podcastsThe Comb podcasts