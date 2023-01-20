Africa's week in pictures: 13-19 January 2023

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:

In Morocco's capital Rabat on Friday, Amazigh women and girls are dressed up to celebrate the start of 2973 in their calendar....
A man performs during the celebrations near parliament, as Morocco increasingly recognises the rights of the Amazigh people after years of marginalisation...
Many members of the Amazigh community also live in Algeria, where these women in the city of Bumerdas sing and dance as they see in 2973.
On Saturday, horsemen parade in Togo's second city Sokodé...
While this young man plays the drums at the festival held annually in Sokodé to keep centuries-old traditions alive.
Religious traditions are on display in Ethiopia, where Timket, or Epiphany, is celebrated by Orthodox Christians on Thursday...
These women prefer to sit and watch as worshippers mark what they believe to be the baptism of Jesus on the River Jordan...
Priests and worshippers from across the country make their way to rivers and lakes to mark Timket...
The faithful also wait for priests to spray holy water on them during the three-day festival.
In Nigeria, a ceremony of a different kind is held on Wednesday - the graduation of students at the University of Lagos. Here, a mother puts her cap on her child...
While this student look at his graduation photos.
In Kisumu in western Kenya, a farmer finds himself in the unfortunate situation of having to deal with an invasion of his rice field by red-billed quelea birds...
Drones are used to spray the birds with pesticide.
In action on a cricket pitch on Tuesday, Rwandan bowler Zurafat Ishimwe is on the winning side as her team defeats Zimbabwe in the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 to record their first major tournament victory.
While on Friday, an amputee footballer jumps during a training session in Egypt's capital Cairo. His team trains every day to try and build Egypt's first national team.
On Sunday, a chimpanzee's skeleton is on display at a museum in Giza, home to many of Egypt's historic sites.
While on Wednesday, a picture is taken of an antique vehicle on display at the Khalifa House ethnographic museum in Omdurman, the twin city of Sudan's capital Khartoum.

