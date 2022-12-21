Gambia coup attempt foiled - government
The Gambia's government says it has thwarted an attempt to stage a coup.
Four soldiers had been arrested and three alleged accomplices were on the run, a statement said.
It is unclear who exactly was behind Tuesday's attempt to overthrow President Adama Barrow, who won a second term in elections last year.
The Gambia is a largely peaceful country in West Africa which is popular with holidaymakers because of its beaches and wildlife.
Mr Barrow defeated long-serving President Yahya Jammeh in a shock election victory in December 2016.
Mr Jammeh was forced into exile in Equatorial Guinea, though he remains in influential figure in The Gambia, one of Africa's smallest countries.