Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Truce agreed
- Published
A deal has been reached in the Ethiopian civil war with both sides agreeing to end hostilities after two years of fighting.
The African Union (AU) has called it a new "dawn", according to the AFP news agency.
The war, between the Ethiopian government and northern Tigray forces, led to a severe humanitarian crisis.
According to the World Health Organization, almost 90% of Tigrayans need food aid.
About a third of the region's children are suffering from malnutrition
Speaking after the announcement Tigray representatives said they hope both sides will honour their side of the deal, the Reuters news agency reports.
They also said the fact an agreement was made shows both sides are ready to find a peaceful way forward, Reuters says.
At the talks, held in South Africa, the two sides agreed to a disarmament plan as well as unhindered access to humanitarian supplies, said mediator and former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo.
He said the deal was just the beginning of the peace process in Ethiopia.