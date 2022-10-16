Somalia drought: The moment a two-year-old dies from hunger

But that region, Bay, lies at the centre of the current drought, and, two months ago, the last of the family's cattle - the source of all their wealth - died. Soon after that, the parents decided to pack up a few belongings on a donkey cart and head north with the family, trekking for six days. Al-Shabab militants tried to stop them leaving the town but settled for confiscating Mr Adan's mobile phone, smashing it in front of him.