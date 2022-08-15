Kenya election result delayed amid drama
By Dickens Olewe
BBC News, Nairobi
- Published
Scuffles, allegations of vote rigging and division among members of the electoral commission have thrown the much-awaited announcement of the results of Kenya's presidential election into doubt.
The result was to be announced earlier but was postponed without explanation.
Deputy President William Ruto has a narrow lead over ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the latest count.
According to Kenya law the results should be announced on 16 August.
Scuffles broke out at the podium when the electoral commission was seemingly about to announce the results.
At the same time, a group of four of the seven electoral commissioners held a press conference to say the last phase of the tallying was "opaque" and that they couldn't not support it.
"We cannot take ownership of the result that is going to be announced because of the opaque nature of this last phase of the general election," said Juliana Cherera, the vice-chairperson of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).
Mr Odinga's party agent earlier alleged that there were "irregularities" and "mismanagement" in the election.