Kenya elections 2022: Live result updates
- Published
Kenya's general election was held on 9 August 2022. Four candidates are vying to be president and voters also cast ballots for governors, senators, MPs and county assembly members.
The BBC is using publicly available data retrieved from the official website of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to tally the provisional results of the presidential election. As the commission carries out the verification process, there may be a delay in the way the BBC is updating the data.
Under Kenya's electoral law, the IEBC will announce the final results of the presidential election.
Kenya presidential results 2022
In order to win in the first round, a candidate must get 50% plus one of the cast vote and at least 25% of the votes in 24 out of 47 counties.
Last updated: 08/13/2022, 09:24:16 local time (GMT+3)
Provisional results from IEBC
|Candidates
|Vote
|
William Ruto
|
52.9%
6,143,703
|William Ruto
|6,143,703
|Kenya Kwanza Alliance
|Votes:
|6,143,703
|At least 25% of county votes
|21/47
|
Raila Odinga
|
46.4%
5,382,313
|Raila Odinga
|5,382,313
|Azimio la Umoja coalition
|Votes:
|5,382,313
|At least 25% of county votes
|19/47
|
George Wajackoyah
|
0.4%
50,589
|George Wajackoyah
|50,589
|Roots Party
|Votes:
|50,589
|At least 25% of county votes
|0/47
|
David Mwaure
|
0.2%
26,395
|David Mwaure
|26,395
|Agano Party
|Votes:
|26,395
|At least 25% of county votes
|0/47
|
|
0.6%
76,984
|Other Candidates
|76,984
Senate - seats according to party/coalition
Last updated: 08/12/2022, 17:54:47 local time (GMT+3)
|Party
|Seats
|Azimio
|9
|Kenya Kwanza
|6
|Non-affiliated
|2
|Undeclared
|50
National Assembly - seats according to party/coalition
Last updated: 08/13/2022, 10:29:59 local time (GMT+3)
|Party
|Seats
|Azimio la Umoja Coalition
|101
|Kenya Kwanza
|89
|Non-affiliated parties/independent MPs
|16
|Undeclared
|143