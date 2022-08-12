Kenya elections 2022: Live result updates

Composite photo of the four candidatesGetty Images

Kenya's general election was held on 9 August 2022. Four candidates are vying to be president and voters also cast ballots for governors, senators, MPs and county assembly members.

The BBC is using publicly available data retrieved from the official website of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to tally the provisional results of the presidential election. As the commission carries out the verification process, there may be a delay in the way the BBC is updating the data.

Under Kenya's electoral law, the IEBC will announce the final results of the presidential election.

Kenya presidential results 2022

In order to win in the first round, a candidate must get 50% plus one of the cast vote and at least 25% of the votes in 24 out of 47 counties.

live results

Last updated: 08/13/2022, 09:24:16 local time (GMT+3)

Provisional results from IEBC

Candidates Vote
William Ruto
52.9%
6,143,703
William Ruto 6,143,703
Kenya Kwanza Alliance
Votes: 6,143,703
At least 25% of county votes 21/47
Raila Odinga
46.4%
5,382,313
Raila Odinga 5,382,313
Azimio la Umoja coalition
Votes: 5,382,313
At least 25% of county votes 19/47
George Wajackoyah
0.4%
50,589
George Wajackoyah 50,589
Roots Party
Votes: 50,589
At least 25% of county votes 0/47
David Mwaure
0.2%
26,395
David Mwaure 26,395
Agano Party
Votes: 26,395
At least 25% of county votes 0/47
Other Candidates
0.6%
76,984
Other Candidates 76,984

Senate - seats according to party/coalition

Last updated: 08/12/2022, 17:54:47 local time (GMT+3)

Graphic of the data in the results table below, showing each seat of the Senate as a colour-keyed dot.
Party Seats
Azimio 9
Kenya Kwanza 6
Non-affiliated 2
Undeclared 50
Source: Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission

National Assembly - seats according to party/coalition

Last updated: 08/13/2022, 10:29:59 local time (GMT+3)

Graphic of the data in the results table below, showing each seat of the Parliament as a colour-keyed dot.
Party Seats
Azimio la Umoja Coalition 101
Kenya Kwanza 89
Non-affiliated parties/independent MPs 16
Undeclared 143
Source: Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission

Around the BBC

Related Topics