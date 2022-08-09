Kenya Election 2022: Live updates on the results

Polling stations have now closed in Kenya's general election. Four candidates are vying to be president, with voters also choosing governors, senators, MPs and county assembly members.

To see latest results from the electoral commission refresh the page:

Kenya presidential results 2022

In order to win in the first round, a candidate must get 50% plus one of the cast vote and at least 25% of the votes in 24 out of 47 counties.

live results

Last updated: 08/09/2022, 17:50:42 local time (GMT+3)

Awaiting results from IEBC

Candidates Vote
Raila Odinga
0%
0
Raila Odinga 0
Azimo la Umoja coalition
Votes: 0
At least 25% of county votes 0/47
William Ruto
0%
0
William Ruto 0
Kenya Kwanza Alliance
Votes: 0
At least 25% of county votes 0/47
George Wajackoyah
0%
0
George Wajackoyah 0
Roots Party
Votes: 0
At least 25% of county votes 0/47
David Mwaure
0%
0
David Mwaure 0
Agano Party
Votes: 0
At least 25% of county votes 0/47
Other Candidates
0%
0
Other Candidates 0

Senate - seats according to party/coalition

Last updated: 08/09/2022, 17:40:29 local time (GMT+3)

Graphic of the data in the results table below, showing each seat of the Senate as a colour-keyed dot.
Party Seats
Azimio 0
Kenya Kwanza 0
Non-affiliated 0
Undeclared 67
Source: Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission

National Assembly - seats according to party/coalition

Last updated: 08/09/2022, 17:38:10 local time (GMT+3)

Graphic of the data in the results table below, showing each seat of the Parliament as a colour-keyed dot.
Party Seats
Azimio la Umoja Coalition 0
Kenya Kwanza 0
Non-affiliated parties/independent MPs 0
Undeclared 349
Source: Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission

