Durban July: South Africa's most fashionable horse race returns

By Joseph Winter
BBC News

Punters arrive at Durban July horse racing event in Durban, South Africa, July 2, 2022.Reuters

Tens of thousands of people are expected in the coastal city of Durban this weekend for the annual Durban July, billed as Africa's biggest horse-racing event.

Reuters

But many are really there for the fashion and the glamour.

Reuters

Saturday featured a fashion contest to show off the latest creations by local designers.

Reuters

This year's event was keenly anticipated because it had been held behind closed doors for the past two years due to the Covid pandemic.

AFP

Among the local celebrities attending was actress Jessica Nkosi.

AFP

Of course, some people were also there for the racing.

AFP

The event is also a chance to stimulate the local economy, which took a huge hit from both the devastating floods around Durban in April, and from the riots last year following the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma. Many punters were hoping to strike it rich with their bets at the Greyville Racecourse.

AFP

But for many, it is all about the fashion.

AFP
Reuters

All photos subject to copyright

More on this story

Around the BBC

Related Topics