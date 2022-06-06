South Africa: Wealthy Gupta brothers arrested in UAE
Two brothers from the wealthy Gupta family have been arrested in the United Arab Emirates, the South African government has announced.
Atul and Rajesh Gupta are accused in South Africa of profiting from their close links with former president Jacob Zuma and exerting unfair influence.
Extradition talks are taking place with the UAE, South African officials say.
The brothers fled South Africa after a judicial commission began probing their involvement in corruption in 2018.
They are accused of paying financial bribes in order to win lucrative state contracts and influence powerful government appointments.