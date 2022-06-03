Osinachi Nwachuwku: Husband denies killing Nigeria gospel star
By Chris Ewokor
BBC News, Abuja
- Published
The husband of a top Nigerian gospel singer who died in April in Abuja has pleaded not guilty to all charges relating to her death and alleged abuse in their marriage.
Osinachi Nwachukwu's death sparked outrage after her family alleged she was a domestic abuse victim.
She sang in the 2017 hit gospel song Ekwueme, which has 77 million YouTube views.
Peter Nwachukwu faces 23 charges in total.
Some of them relate to domestic violence, including emotional, verbal and psychological abuse, as well as culpable homicide - an offence that can be punished with the death penalty.
The high court in Abuja ordered that Mr Nwachukwu be remanded in prison.
He has been in detention while the police have been investigating the cause of her death.
Initial reports said the 42-year old music star had been sick with throat cancer, but her family denied it.
Many Nigerians, especially Christians, reacted with sorrow and anger to the news of her death.
Some went online to urge religious leaders not to advise church members to stay in abusive relationships.
The pastor at the church where she was the lead singer, Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, said as a faith group they had no tolerance of domestic abuse and that he did not know she was an alleged abuse victim.
The late star left behind four children.