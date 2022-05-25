Africa Day party: Glammed-up Lagos revellers celebrate

By Damilola Oduolowu
BBC News, Lagos

BBC/Damilola Oduolowu

The movers and shakers in front of and behind the cameras of Nigeria's creative industries turned out in style to celebrate Africa Day in Lagos - all wearing traditional attire.

Mhorotti Studios

This was a stipulation for those attending The YouTube Africa Day Concert on Tuesday evening: they must celebrate the continent's culture by wearing African dress.

BBC/Damilola Oduolowu

The colourful event, which featured some of the continent's big music stars, was recorded so it can be streamed online on Wednesday - when the continent marks Africa Day.

BBC/Damilola Oduolowu
BBC/Damilola Oduolowu

Singers from five African nations performed - with Nigerian Afrobeats acts dominating the stage, including Yemi Alade below:

BBC/Damilola Oduolowu

D'banj, Ckay (seen hugging below) Davido, Reekado Banks and Mayorkun (below in shades) also wowed the crowd.

Mhorotti Studios
Mhorotti Studios

Numerous Lagos celebrities were in the audience, including Nollywood actor Akah Nnani - though he seemed not to have read the invite's dress code:

BBC/Damilola Oduolowu

Neither did the recently crowned winner of Nigeria Idol, Progress Chukwuyem (below right), who won the talent show on Sunday night with a rendition of Ariana Grande's Bang Bang:

Mhorotti Studios

But Elozonam, who became prominent in his career as a reality TV star on Big Brother Naija, nailed his look:

BBC/Damilola Oduolowu

As did Nigerian singer Darey, who incorporated some stitched bling into his outfit:

BBC/Damilola Oduolowu

As if to nod to African time, the gig started three hours late, but that did not diminish from the entertainment.

Hollywood star Idris Elba introduced some acts virtually from London, with musicians D'banj and Busiswa hosting live on stage:

BBC/Damilola Oduolowu
BBC/Damilola Oduolowu

It is the third concert of its kind to mark Africa Day.

BBC/Damilola Oduolowu

The event seeks to unite Africans, Africans in the diaspora and people from all over the world in a celebration of the continent and its talent.

Mhorotti Studios

Africa Day commemorates the foundation in 1963 of the Organisation of African Unity, the forerunner to the African Union. The pan-African body originated in the decolonisation struggles of the early 1960s.

BBC/Damilola Oduolowu

The Lagos venue in Victoria Island also had artists from South Africa, Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zucha (seen below) from Tanzania:

BBC/Damilola Oduolowu

The concert ended with Nigerian superstar Davido, who gave an electrifying performance:

BBC/Damilola Oduolowu

To the delight of those gathered:

BBC/Damilola Oduolowu

All images subject to copyright

Related Topics