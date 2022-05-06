Covid in Africa: Why the continent's only vaccine plant is struggling

By Lebo Diseko
BBC News, Johannesburg

More than 60% of Rwandans have been vaccinated but the figure for the whole continent stands at less than 16%

The global organisations that buy Covid vaccines for poorer countries "need to step up" and order doses from Africa's only Covid vaccine maker in order to save the production line, the company's senior executive told the BBC.

This follows warnings from Aspen Pharmacare that it may have to stop production at its South African plant.

It has been hit by low demand.

Fewer than one in six Africans have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine, with many reluctant to get jabbed.

The continent's top health body has also urged those buying the jabs for Africa to place orders with Aspen.

Last November, Aspen negotiated a licensing deal to package and sell Johnson & Johnson's vaccine for distribution across Africa.

At the time, the deal was seen as a major boost for African countries which received far fewer doses than richer parts of the world.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday that he was working with his counterparts in Kenya, Rwanda, Egypt and Ghana in order "to make sure that vaccines that will be used on our own continent are actually bought from companies that make vaccines here".

But Aspen's group senior executive Stavros Nicolau told the BBC that purchases from African governments alone would not be enough to save the Covid vaccine production line in South Africa.

He said that Covax - the UN-backed body set up to get more jabs to less well-off countries - should have done more to buy doses from the African producer.

Mr Nicolau said that none of the two billion doses purchased by Covax came from the continent.

Global procurers "need to step up" and change where they are buying from, he added.

But the global vaccine alliance, Gavi, which is responsible for procurement on behalf of Covax, said the issue is currently one of demand.

Initially, in 2020 and 2021, as Aspen was "part of the broader manufacturing network for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine", Gavi had no say over how much each company would supply to Covax, a Gavi spokesperson said.

Now, however, Aspen has a license to produce and sell Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine under the brand name Aspenovax.

But Gavi has said that while it welcomes this development, a lack of demand means that it is "not in a position to order large quantities of vaccines".

Global vaccine rollout

Scroll table
World
59
 11,537,618,404
China
86
 3,334,018,000
India
61
 1,876,721,584
US
66
 572,829,658
Brazil
76
 426,987,455
Indonesia
59
 398,738,106
Japan
80
 269,554,770
Bangladesh
70
 256,921,270
Pakistan
54
 245,569,444
Vietnam
79
 203,144,374
Mexico
61
 198,353,262
Germany
75
 172,662,731
Russia
50
 165,983,904
Iran
68
 148,688,755
Turkey
62
 147,441,608
Philippines
60
 145,008,878
France
78
 142,707,489
UK
73
 142,014,650
Italy
79
 136,613,343
Thailand
73
 132,328,077
South Korea
87
 121,111,461
Argentina
82
 98,193,192
Spain
86
 94,295,766
Canada
82
 83,635,237
Colombia
69
 82,241,178
Egypt
32
 80,130,948
Peru
80
 71,096,207
Malaysia
81
 70,118,091
Saudi Arabia
70
 63,823,469
Australia
83
 57,111,207
Morocco
63
 54,379,321
Poland
59
 54,172,710
Myanmar
42
 53,750,345
Chile
91
 52,241,726
Taiwan
78
 52,007,981
Uzbekistan
42
 46,569,941
Nepal
66
 41,247,086
Sri Lanka
67
 39,365,274
Venezuela
50
 37,860,994
Cambodia
84
 37,654,417
Cuba
88
 35,672,949
South Africa
30
 34,600,601
Netherlands
72
 34,263,043
Ecuador
77
 34,006,476
Nigeria
6
 33,932,163
Ukraine
35
 31,668,577
Ethiopia
18
 29,411,822
Mozambique
41
 27,843,440
Belgium
79
 25,305,076
United Arab Emirates
97
 24,656,750
Portugal
93
 22,923,599
Sweden
75
 21,631,651
Kazakhstan
49
 20,918,681
Greece
73
 20,794,924
Rwanda
61
 20,141,669
Uganda
21
 19,399,787
Angola
18
 18,756,893
Austria
73
 18,242,918
Israel
66
 18,126,816
Iraq
18
 17,943,392
Kenya
15
 17,734,375
Czech Republic
64
 17,560,226
Romania
42
 16,769,502
Guatemala
33
 16,708,547
Hungary
64
 16,498,370
Hong Kong
80
 15,695,922
Switzerland
69
 15,664,046
Dominican Republic
54
 15,583,331
Ghana
16
 14,228,848
Singapore
91
 13,932,269
Algeria
14
 13,704,895
Azerbaijan
47
 13,627,588
Denmark
83
 13,216,001
Bolivia
49
 13,201,270
Tunisia
53
 13,073,517
Honduras
48
 12,118,425
Ivory Coast
20
 11,872,480
Belarus
58
 11,778,178
Finland
78
 11,731,694
Tajikistan
50
 11,532,475
Norway
74
 11,290,711
New Zealand
80
 11,029,448
Ireland
81
 10,837,561
El Salvador
66
 10,620,638
Laos
65
 10,561,960
Costa Rica
79
 10,508,830
Zimbabwe
24
 10,213,714
Nicaragua
66
 10,003,541
Jordan
44
 9,874,355
Paraguay
48
 8,621,956
Serbia
48
 8,494,958
Uruguay
82
 8,153,459
Panama
70
 8,012,183
Kuwait
76
 7,939,118
Turkmenistan
48
 7,140,000
Slovakia
51
 7,063,998
Sudan
8
 7,037,185
Oman
58
 7,030,077
Qatar
89
 6,740,482
Guinea
18
 5,952,680
Afghanistan
12
 5,948,889
Mongolia
65
 5,485,869
Lebanon
33
 5,310,268
Croatia
55
 5,240,310
Tanzania
5
 5,031,070
Lithuania
70
 4,476,811
Bulgaria
30
 4,376,702
Palestinian Territories
34
 3,716,803
Zambia
13
 3,714,453
Syria
8
 3,609,370
Libya
16
 3,451,352
Bahrain
70
 3,430,347
Benin
20
 3,112,919
Kyrgyzstan
19
 3,001,180
Slovenia
59
 2,987,564
Latvia
70
 2,882,780
Georgia
32
 2,876,960
Sierra Leone
14
 2,868,978
Albania
43
 2,801,345
Togo
18
 2,757,575
Niger
6
 2,689,995
Mauritius
76
 2,567,436
Botswana
54
 2,517,260
Somalia
8
 2,511,394
Senegal
6
 2,496,373
Burkina Faso
6
 2,440,917
Chad
12
 2,291,152
Madagascar
4
 2,236,368
Liberia
21
 2,201,300
Moldova
26
 2,143,365
Armenia
33
 2,141,957
Mauritania
22
 2,118,211
Malawi
4
 1,993,981
Estonia
64
 1,980,917
Mali
5
 1,941,434
Bosnia and Herzegovina
26
 1,924,950
Bhutan
85
 1,888,156
North Macedonia
40
 1,845,493
Kosovo
46
 1,825,488
Central African Republic
18
 1,821,498
Cameroon
4
 1,820,196
Cyprus
72
 1,777,994
Trinidad and Tobago
51
 1,551,330
Congo
12
 1,496,858
Fiji
70
 1,438,393
Timor-Leste
45
 1,417,237
Jamaica
23
 1,412,239
Macau
84
 1,332,518
Luxembourg
73
 1,285,351
Malta
91
 1,271,501
Brunei
92
 1,084,543
Maldives
71
 941,070
Lesotho
34
 905,438
Guyana
46
 898,907
DR Congo
0.5583
 881,240
Namibia
15
 839,674
Yemen
1
 814,569
Iceland
79
 805,469
Cape Verde
55
 728,077
Montenegro
45
 671,242
Gabon
11
 650,502
South Sudan
5
 645,347
Comoros
34
 637,961
Papua New Guinea
3
 586,000
Guinea-Bissau
17
 562,620
Eswatini
27
 509,424
Suriname
40
 505,189
Equatorial Guinea
15
 476,752
Belize
52
 471,581
Solomon Islands
20
 425,059
Samoa
74
 395,440
Gambia
13
 363,353
Bahamas
40
 339,546
Barbados
53
 313,487
Vanuatu
38
 301,000
Haiti
1
 267,133
Jersey
79
 231,170
Sao Tome and Principe
39
 208,657
Seychelles
81
 199,850
Isle of Man
78
 189,681
Tonga
67
 181,220
Djibouti
11
 174,640
Andorra
69
 152,301
Guernsey
81
 150,724
Cayman Islands
88
 142,198
Kiribati
46
 136,758
Bermuda
76
 131,441
Antigua and Barbuda
62
 125,605
Gibraltar
123
 119,855
Saint Lucia
29
 119,444
Faroe Islands
83
 103,894
Grenada
34
 87,699
Greenland
68
 79,745
Liechtenstein
69
 70,512
St Vincent and the Grenadines
27
 70,032
San Marino
69
 69,164
Turks and Caicos Islands
75
 68,800
Dominica
42
 66,357
Monaco
65
 65,140
Saint Kitts and Nevis
49
 60,467
British Virgin Islands
58
 40,697
Cook Islands
84
 39,596
Anguilla
65
 23,126
Nauru
79
 22,976
Tuvalu
52
 12,528
Burundi
0.0859
 11,083
Saint Helena
58
 7,892
Falkland Islands
50
 4,407
Montserrat
37
 4,229
Niue
88
 4,161
Tokelau
71
 1,936
Pitcairn
100
 94
British Indian Ocean Territory
0
 0
Eritrea
0
 0
North Korea
0
 0
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
0
 0
Vatican
0
 0

This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals or vaccines administered for each location. Total doses may include booster doses in addition to those required for full vaccination. The definition of full vaccination varies by location and vaccine type and is subject to change over time. Full vaccination can refer to a person receiving all required doses of a specific vaccine or sometimes recovery from infection plus one dose of a vaccine. Definitions have not yet been updated to account for booster campaigns to control the spread of new variants. Some locations may reach vaccination rates over 100%, such as Gibraltar, due to population estimates that are lower than the number of people who have now been vaccinated in that place.

Source: Our World in Data

Last updated: 26 April 2022, 09:18 BST

A number of countries around the world have seen falling vaccination rates, and figures from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) showed that just 16% of people on the continent are fully vaccinated.

Some experts blame concerns over the safety and efficacy of Covid vaccines for the slow uptake in many African countries.

However others argue that after struggling to get vaccines, Africa experienced a glut of supply which was difficult to use in the required time, and some have had to be destroyed.

The production of vaccines in Africa was seen as key to vaccine equity and making the continent less dependent on the global North to fight this and future pandemics.

When Aspen Pharmacare completed the deal with Johnson & Johnson allowing it to make Aspenovax, the World Health Organization hailed it as a "huge leap forward''.

And yet today, Aspen still finds itself in a position where it needs buyers from outside the continent in order for its Covid vaccine production to survive.

"The irony is not lost," Mr Nicolau said, adding that "there is still a dependence" on countries and agencies outside Africa.

Buying from African producers "is a political decision", argues Dr John Nkengasong, the head of Africa CDC, which oversees the continent's Covid response.

He told the BBC's Newsday programme that rather than being viewed as charity, it should be "part of global strategies to get rid of this and subsequent pandemics".

