JusticeForSheila: Kenyan anger after lesbian's murder

Sheila and I are both 25 and lesbians. I can’t rest because I am one statistic away from being this. I can’t rest because I know my silence will mean Sheila’s death goes unpunished.#ProtectQueerKenyans🇰🇪🏳️‍🌈 #JusticeForSheila🕯 pic.twitter.com/8ObJiau1yy