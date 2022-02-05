Rayan: Moroccan boy taken out of well after days trapped inside
A five-year-old boy has been taken out of a deep well in Morocco after being trapped there for four days.
It is not clear whether the boy, who has been named as Rayan, survived his ordeal.
Efforts to rescue him have gripped the country, with hundreds of people gathered at the well and thousands more following online.
The boy plunged 32m (104ft) through the well's narrow opening. The rescue has been hampered by fears of a landslide.
