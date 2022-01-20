Ghana blast: Many feared dead after huge explosion in Bogoso
A huge explosion has rocked the mining town of Bogoso in western Ghana, police say.
Images shared by local media showed a large plume of black smoke rising above destroyed buildings and scattered debris as residents call for help.
Police have not confirmed the number of casualties but graphic videos showed mutilated bodies of victims.
What caused the blast is unclear, but Metro TV said it had involved a vehicle carrying explosive chemicals.
Police said the "huge explosion" had occurred between Bogoso and the village of Bawdie.
Emergency services had started a "full emergency recovery exercise", the police said.
"We urge all to remain calm as we manage this unfortunate situation."