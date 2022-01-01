After Desmond Tutu, a time for new South African heroes

He would mock apartheid's leaders, urging them to join "the winning side, before it's too late," and drawing laughter from angry crowds in South Africa's embattled black townships. And Tutu would cry publicly, in the mid-1990s, at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) which he led, channelling the grief and trauma of millions of people who watched on television as the daily revelations of torture and abuse suffered at the hands of apartheid security forces emerged.