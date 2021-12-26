Desmond Tutu: Obama joins tributes to South Africa anti-apartheid hero

Many South Africans today will remember Tutu's personal courage, and the clarity of his moral fury. But as those who knew him best have so often reminded us, Tutu was always, emphatically, the voice of hope. And it is that hope, that optimism, accompanied, so often, by his trademark giggles and cackles, that seems likely to shape the way the world remembers, and celebrates, Archbishop Desmond Tutu.