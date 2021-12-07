Kenyan policeman kills at least five including wife
- Published
A police officer in Kenya shot dead his wife and at least four other people with an AK-47 in the early hours of Tuesday morning, officials have said.
A witness heard "a loud bang" from a house occupied by the policeman in question, according to a police report.
Two motorcycle taxi drivers were among the victims of what officials are calling a "shooting spree" in Kabete, just outside the capital, Nairobi.
The officer later took his own life, a police statement said.
The motive behind the killings is unclear, but police said the couple had been feuding, according to the AFP news agency.
"We are told that the couple had issues and were quarrelling before," police chief Francis Wahome told AFP.
The policeman, who the authorities have identified as Police Constable Benson Imbasi, "started shooting at innocent members of the public frenziedly" after killing his own wife, who they have called Carol, the police report said.
Two other people were injured and are receiving hospital treatment.