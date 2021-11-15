Alexander Monson: Kenyan policemen guilty over UK aristocrat's death
- Published
A Kenyan court has ruled that four police officers are guilty of manslaughter in the case of British aristocrat Alexander Monson, who died in custody after being arrested in the coastal city of Mombasa in 2012.
Judge Erick Ogola ruled that Alexander Monson was brutally tortured by unknown people.
He said the officers had covered up what happened to the 28-year-old
Monson was the son of Lord Nicholas Monson.
He was heir to his family estate in Lincolnshire and had moved to Kenya in 2008 to live with his mother.
An inquest in June 2018 found he had died from a head injury.
Police arrested him for allegedly smoking cannabis in the Diani beach resort in May 2012.
His mother told the court in 2019 that her son was not a drug addict.
A pathologist hired by the family found that Monson was killed by a blow to the back of his head.
Toxicology reports showed he had no drugs in his system at the time.