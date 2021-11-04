South Africa municipal elections: Who are the winners and losers?

Former President Jacob Zuma's influence in the outcome of this election could well be overstated, but his supporters had vowed to punish the governing party for jailing him. The ANC suffered a bruising defeat in key cities like Johannesburg, Pretoria and Gqeberha (formerly known as Port Elizabeth). The party also lost its majority in KwaZulu-Natal, which is the largest ANC region and also Mr Zuma's home province.