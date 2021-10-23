BBC News

Agnes Tirop: Mourners pay respects to running star

Image source, Reuters
Image caption, Many Kenyan athletes attended the funeral

Leading athletes have joined hundreds of mourners at the funeral of Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop, who was stabbed to death in her home.

Her husband, Ibrahim Rotich, appeared in court this week as a suspect in her killing.

Ms Tirop was being buried on what would have been her 26th birthday.

Speakers at the funeral service repeatedly called for an end to domestic violence. Her mother, Dinah Tirop, also spoke.

"I don't have much to say for today, I have mourned, I have cried, all my tears are gone," she said. "I give my daughter her final send-off and I ask God to give her her place."

Image source, Reuters
Image caption, Many wore the signature red shirts of Athletics Kenya
Image source, Reuters
Image caption, Speakers at the funeral demanded swift justice for Tirop
Image source, Reuters
Image caption, Mourners gathered in Kapnyamisa village, Nandi county, Tirop's childhood village
Image source, Reuters
Image caption, Tirop broke the women-only 10km road race world record shortly before her death
Media caption, Tirop wins 10,000m bronze at 2017 World Athletics Championships

