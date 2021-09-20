Hotel Rwanda hero Paul Rusesabagina convicted on terror charges
A man who was portrayed in a film as a life-saving hero during the Rwandan genocide has been convicted of terrorism by a court in Rwanda.
Paul Rusesabagina was found guilty of backing a rebel group from exile which killed civilians in attacks in 2018.
His family have alleged that he was taken to Rwanda by force. They also say that he did not have a fair trial.
Rusesabagina's journey from celebrated figure to state enemy happened as his criticism of the government grew.