Jacob Zuma: Former president hands himself in to South African police
Former South African President Jacob Zuma has handed himself in to police, his foundation says.
On Wednesday, it said the 79-year-old was "on his way to hand himself into a Correctional Services Facility".
It comes after the country's Constitutional Court sentenced him to a 15-month jail term for contempt of court after he failed to attend a corruption inquiry.
Mr Zuma was forced to resign in 2018 after nine years in power.