Africa's week in pictures: 4-10 June 2021

Africa's week in pictures: 4-10 June 2021Published19 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingA selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:image copyrightEPAimage captionDuring a power cut in South Africa on Wednesday, Cecilia Nkosi talks with her great-grandson Smangaliso at home in Soweto.image copyrightReutersimage copyrightEPAimage captionSupporters of Mali's M5 protest movement that helped oust President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta exactly a year ago come out to the streets again to mark the milestone. Choguel Maïga, who leads the M5, has since been appointed prime minister by the ruling military junta ahead of promised elections next year.image copyrightEPAimage captionOn Tuesday maize farmers Catherine and Desderioa Mubaiwa handle their harvest in Zimbabwe, where this year's bumper crop has seen the government halt all imports.image copyrightAFPimage captionAlso on Tuesday, in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, a marching band rests before a grand ceremony marking the country's first sale of a telecoms licence to a privately owned mobile services provider. That same say the UN chief warned the war-torn, northern Tigray region was on the "brink of famine".image copyrightEPAimage captionA sculpture stands on stage during a rehearsal of Iyagbon's Mirror...image copyrightEPAimage captionThe Nigerian production explores how "colonial exploitation" means "most of the African sculptural heritage" has been "purchased, found or stolen to be exhibited" in Europe, and imagines reversing this process to restore the artefacts' "ritual" power.image copyrightEPAimage captionA man walks through the Circa Gallery in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday.image copyrightEPAimage captionAlso in Johannesburg a day earlier, so-called "knitwits" take part in a project to knit thousands of blankets for those in need during the winter months.image copyrightReutersimage captionIn Egypt on Monday, this woman makes a basket from recycled plastic waste collected from the River Nile.image copyrightReutersimage captionMeanwhile off Tunisia's coast on Friday, an environmental activist lowers artificial reefs into the sea to improve marine ecosystems.image copyrightAFPimage captionThe Canaan Riverside Green Peace group in Kenya also do their part, hauling debris out of the Nairobi River on Saturday.image copyrightAFPimage captionAfter Mount Nyiragongo erupted in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, people living in the foothills and surrounding areas had little choice but to flee with whatever belongings they could carry. The passengers on this bus on Tuesday are returning home to Goma.image copyrightReutersimage captionAnd on Sunday in Liberia, a man takes it easy outside a shop in Gobachop market in the capital Monrovia.All photos subject to copyright.Related TopicsPhotographyAround the BBCAfrica Today podcasts