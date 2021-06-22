The Nigerian priest saving Igbo deities from the bonfires

But it is a treasure trove of Igbo deities - in one corner is a fearsome-looking mask surrounded by raffia, in another corner a deity used by tricksters - two oblong-shaped objects held together by string, used in the past to solve "mysteries" such as catching a thief. Hidden levers operated by the trickster were used to control the movement of the objects when the names of suspects were called out, making it look like an invisible force had discovered the thief.