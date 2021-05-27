Africa's week in pictures: 21-27 May 2021

Africa's week in pictures: 21-27 May 2021Published29 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingA selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionResidents of Sudan's capital, Khartoum, take a pew and cool their feet on Tuesday at a point where the Blue Nile and the White Nile merge.image copyrightEPAimage captionA student who was kept hostage for about two months in a forest by kidnappers in Nigeria relaxes in the kitchen of her home in Kaduna on Friday.image copyrightAFPimage captionThe most dramatic pictures of the week come from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where the volcano Mount Nyiragongo erupts on Saturday…image copyrightReutersimage captionSmouldering lava deposited by the eruption is seen near the city of Goma the next day….image copyrightAFPimage captionThose who fled the city crossed over the border to Rwanda where they sleep out in the open on Sunday…image copyrightAFPimage captionAftershocks have been felt all week and on Thursday residents of Goma again start to flee as the authorities order another evacuation.image copyrightAFPimage captionPresident Emmanuel Macron visits Rwanda on Thursday to apologise for France's role in the 1994 genocide. He was speaking at the genocide memorial where this stained glass window by the son of an Auschwitz survivor is seen.image copyrightEPAimage captionA graffiti artist in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, works on a portrait of Kenyan anti-colonial fighter Dedan Kimathi Waciuri on Tuesday to mark Africa Day.image copyrightAFPimage captionA supporter of Jacob Zuma wears an impressive face mask in Pietermaritzburg where South Africa's former president pleads not guilty on Wednesday at the start of his corruption trial.image copyrightReutersimage captionLuna Solomon, from Eritrea, takes aim on Sunday as she trains in Switzerland hoping to qualify for the 10m air rifle event as part of the Olympic refugee team.image copyrightAFPimage captionOn Friday, a puppet show is put on at a settlement for those who have fled brutal attacks by Islamist insurgents in northern Mozambique.image copyrightAFPimage captionThe next day, a man leads camels along a beach in Sousse as a few tourists return to the Tunisian resort.image copyrightEPAimage captionThe owner of a bicycle repair centre outside Liberia's capital, Monrovia, is seen at work on Monday with one of his young apprentices looking on.image copyrightAFPimage captionFlowers are seen on Saturday at a new cemetery outside Madagascar's capital, opened last month to deal with an increase in coronavirus deaths and because the authorities have banned the transportation of bodies for burial elsewhere.image copyrightAFPimage captionTwo men fish on the River Niger, which flows through Mali's capital, Bamako, on Tuesday in what looks like a tranquil scene…image copyrightReutersimage captionBut for Nigeria's ex-President Goodluck Jonathan it is anything but as he visits the city the next day trying to mediate the release of the president and prime minister - deposed in the country's second coup in nine months.image copyrightAFPimage captionFrustrations boil over in Nigeria on Monday as people protest outside the capital, Abuja, about the incessant kidnapping afflicting the country…image copyrightAFPimage captionAbductions are rife along the Kaduna-Abuja road, where the bonfire was lit - and this father and son walk past traffic held up because of the demonstration.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionA model dons a colourful travel outfit in Johannesburg on Tuesday as part of a fashion event in South Africa to mark Africa Day.image copyrightAFPimage captionAnd two days later in Johannesburg, a masked demonstration is held to support the decriminalising of sex work in South Africa.All photos subject to copyright.Related TopicsPhotographyAfricaAround the BBCAfrica Today podcasts