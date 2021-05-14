BBC News

Africa's top shots: 7-13 May 2021

Published

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:

image copyrightReuters
image captionChildren in Morocco's southern town of Tarfaya take free surfing lessons on Tuesday.
image copyrightAFP
image captionIn Senegal on Friday, worshippers pray at the the Mosque of the Divinity in the capital city Dakar.
image copyrightEPA
image captionOn Wednesday in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, this girl is among Muslims marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
image copyrightReuters
image captionThe next day in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, congregants also mark Eid al-Fitr...
image copyrightReuters
image captionThe morning's prayers are followed by henna designs...
image copyrightReuters
image captionDays earlier in Cairo in Egypt, this boy is seen in a moment of contemplation during evening prayers in Amr Ibn El-Aas Mosque.
image copyrightEPA
image captionAnd the traditional iftar snack of dates is shared between members of Tafara Jamat Masjid in Zimbabwe's capital on Thursday.
image copyrightAFP
image captionA volunteer walks pasts rows of bottled water in Meskel square in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, before of thousands of Muslims gathered for iftar - the evening meal ending each day's fast during Ramadan.
image copyrightReuters
image captionOn Monday in Nigeria's capital Abuja a man carries a brick of cement at a manufacturing site.
image copyrightReuters
image captionThe day before, Senegal-born Souleymane Cissokho celebrates his win over Kieron Conway at a super-welterweight title fight in Texas, the US.
image copyrightEPA
image captionOn the same day, a 2nd Century Persephone statue is handed over to the Libyan embassy in the British capital London. The artefact had been seized from a Unesco-protected site in Libya and later smuggled into the UK where it was intercepted by border police.
image copyrightEPA
image captionOn Saturday, children cool off in the outskirts of Cairo...
image copyrightEPA
image captionMany took to the cool waters of the River Nile on a hot day.

