Africa's top shots: 30 April-6 May 2021

Africa's top shots: 30 April-6 May 2021Published13 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingA selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:image copyrightReutersimage captionA girl ponders a chess gambit in Makoko, a slum in the Nigerian city of Lagos, on Wednesday...image copyrightEPAimage captionIn the city on Saturday, a woman sells kola nuts for people attending a workers' day parade.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionTwo girls check out a mobile phone on Friday during a religious gathering for Orthodox Good Friday in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa...image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionIn the city the next day, Orthodox Christians flock to a poultry market to buy a bird to prepare for an Easter feast.image copyrightAFPimage captionWar veterans in Addis Ababa mark Patriots Day on Wednesday, which is a national holiday in Ethiopia that commemorates the end of the Italian occupation in 1941.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionA Jewish pilgrim lights a candle at Ghriba Synagogue on the Tunisian island of Djerba on Friday…image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionThe annual pilgrimage includes the age-old tradition of writing prayers on eggs.image copyrightEPAimage captionA nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at a Covid-19 centre in Tunisia's capital, Tunis, on Monday.image copyrightAFPimage captionA Libyan dives into the sea from rocks in the capital, Tripoli, on Friday.image copyrightAFPimage captionOn the same day, swallows swoop by a bridge over the Niger River in Mali's capital, Bamako. The area is the site of a Sufi community in the city.image copyrightAFPimage captionFrancis Ngannou, the new world champion of heavyweight mixed martial arts who is known as "The Predator", parades through the Cameroonian city of Bafoussam on Saturday on a triumphant return home.image copyrightAFPimage captionAfter milking some camels, a woman carefully pours the liquid into a plastic container in Chad's capital, N'Djamena, on Tuesday.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionZimbabwean sculptor David Ngwerume poses with his work of a woman wearing a Covid-19 face mask in the capital, Harare, on Friday.image copyrightEPAimage captionTanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan prepares to address Kenya's parliament on Wednesday wearing a face mask - something she doesn't use at home...image copyrightEPAimage captionThere is much pomp and ceremony during her state visit, though the Kenya police get drenched waiting to perform on Wednesday.image copyrightAFPimage captionIn the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, on Saturday, a man is arrested during a protest demanding better living conditions for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionOn the same day in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, people gather for the funeral ceremony for Zubair Ahmed al-Hassan, the secretary general of the Islamic Movement and an ally of ousted President Omar al-Bashir. He had been in custody awaiting trial for corruption.image copyrightAFPimage captionA man in northern Uganda holds a radio on Thursday to listen to the International Criminal Court's sentencing of Dominic Ongwen, a child soldier-turned-rebel commander, to 25 years in jail.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionIt is all glitz and glamour at a South Africa Fashion Week event in Midrand on Saturday where Nomuzi Mabena, a rapper and TV presenter better known as Moozlie, poses for the cameras.image copyrightReutersimage captionAnd more beauty is on display on Tuesday as the moon is seen behind a mosque's minaret decorated for Ramadan in Egypt's capital, Cairo.All photos subject to copyright.Related TopicsPhotographyAfrica